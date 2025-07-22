Deprived Doncaster children to receive support thanks to Yorkshire Freemasons

Around 600 local children under five living in the most deprived areas of Doncaster, will engage in creative play, movement, music and storytelling, thanks to a grant from Yorkshire Freemasons.

The £60,000 grant from the West Riding Freemasons to darts – Doncaster’s creative health and learning charity - will help disadvantaged children under five years old develop communication and language skills, and their personal, social and emotional development through free, quality creative provision, improving school readiness.

The project will also support the adults around these children, including their parents and guardians to feel empowered and confident in using creativity at home and in their practice.

darts’ Tuneful Chatter project will deliver accessible and immersive weekly sessions in four Doncaster Family Hubs, responding to the rise in developmental delay and additional needs following the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

Sessions will be free and open to all abilities and mobilities, ensuring that every family can take part.

Creative play and movement will stimulate turn-taking and listening, encouraging choice and voice.

Music and singing will use repetition, structure and familiarity so all children express themselves and build self-esteem.

Drama will bring stories to life, inviting children to go on adventures and create their own journeys.

The grant will pay for experienced artists to deliver the sessions that model positive parenting; allowing parents and guardians to ‘be silly’ and bond with their children, to tell a story without needing high levels of literacy and build shared experiences of playful interaction.

Figures show that 32.4 per cent of Doncaster children live in poverty, and Doncaster’s Fairness and Wellbeing Commission highlights worrying statistics including Doncaster having the highest fixed-period exclusion rate in the country.

The latest Public Health Annual Report prioritises children, evidencing a real and urgent need to provide Doncaster’s youngest and most at-risk children with equitable and sustainable opportunities to catch up on essential development and build strong foundations to enable them to grow and thrive later in life.

A spokesperson said: “Parents and guardians are struggling.

"With very limited social opportunities to engage in when their babies were born, many have no peer networks or role models to support their own mental health or share ways to engage their children in creativity and play.

"Those accessing local Family Hubs face multiple and complex barriers including financial challenges, long term health conditions and unemployment.”

The grant from Yorkshire, West Riding Freemasons comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.

darts’ Director (Creative Learning), Sarah Eastaff said: “We’re thrilled to have this support and generous funding from Yorkshire, West Riding Freemasons.

"We have a wealth of evidence that our creative approaches are having a significant impact on the lives of our youngest residents, and this funding will enable more local families to benefit.

"Our research shows a marked increase in children meeting their age-related expectations in communication, language, personal, social and emotional development as a result of engaging in this targeted activity.”

James H Newman OBE, Head of the West Riding Freemasons, said: “I am really pleased we have been able to help darts with this life-changing project helping some of the youngest and most vulnerable members of our community and their families.

"By giving them the support they need at the start of their lives, they are much more likely to be able to take full advantage of their full-time education and as such the benefits of the programme will be felt for the rest of their lives.”