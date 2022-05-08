Dennis Waterman: Minder and New Tricks TV actor dies at age of 74

Actor Dennis Waterman, known for his roles in TV shows like Minder, The Sweeney and New Tricks, has died, his family have said. He was 74.

By Darren Burke
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 4:25 pm

A statement said: "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis, passed away very peacefully at his home in Spain."

He died on Sunday afternoon with wife Pam at his side, they said.

"The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time," they added.

Dennis Waterman (left) with George Cole in hit ITV series Minder. (Photo: Getty)

The actor was best known for his tough-guy leading roles in television series including The Sweeney, Minder and New Tricks, singing the theme tune of the latter two.

Waterman's acting career spanned 60 years, starting with his childhood roles in film and theatre, and his adult roles in film, television, and West End theatre.

He was also famously spoofed by comedian David Walliams is comedy series Little Britain for his insistence on writing and singing the theme tunes of his shows.

