Delivery of portable buildings to Doncaster hospital will see area closed off to the public

A delivery of a number of portable buildings to Doncaster hospital is set to happen tomorrow, Friday, March 4, beginning at 7am.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 5:03 pm

As the delivery will require the use of two articulated lorries, the patient transport and ambulance parking spaces will be closed to allow a safe working area and manoeuvring of the delivery vehicles.

In addition, the pedestrian route across the front of Outpatients 1 from the main entrance will be closed during delivery and lifting and an alternative footpath diversion will direct you to the Gate 3 entrance footpath.

A map of the site

Staff access will be maintained, except during lifting when all access will be closed for a period of approximately ten minutes. Emergency access in case of fire or A&E major incident will be available at all times. Delivery and loading operations will be halted with immediate effect in this case.

Delivery and installation works are expected to be complete by noon.

