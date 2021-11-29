Delightful light show warmed up visitors to the Doncaster Minster over a bitter cold weekend

The DN Light Festival was organised by Right Up Our Street and was present at St George’s Minster from Thursday November 25 to Sunday November 28.
The art named ‘The Crossing Place’ was created by Heinrich and Palmer and showed various animals light up the inside of the church.
Despite the winter weather that Doncaster experienced over the weekend the event still saw thousands of people.
Click through this article to see photos of the light show.
