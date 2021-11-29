Delightful light show warmed up visitors to the Doncaster Minster over a bitter cold weekend

The DN Light Festival was organised by Right Up Our Street and was present at St George’s Minster from Thursday November 25 to Sunday November 28.

The art named ‘The Crossing Place’ was created by Heinrich and Palmer and showed various animals light up the inside of the church.

Despite the winter weather that Doncaster experienced over the weekend the event still saw thousands of people.

Click through this article to see photos of the light show.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. Dog All sorts of animals were included in the art. Photo: Marie Caley Photo Sales

2. Swan The light show included animals that are native to Doncaster. Photo: Marie Caley Photo Sales

3. Light up the church The DN Festival of Light, Right Up Our Street's Winter Festival, gets underway at the Doncaster Minster. Photo: Marie Caley Photo Sales

4. Fish This fish looked like it was a multi-coloured rainbow on the screen. Photo: Laura Andrew Photo Sales