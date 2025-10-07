Delight as salmon breed in River Don for first time in 200 years

Wildlife enthusiasts have shared their delight after it was discovered salmon are breeding in the River Don in Doncaster for the first time in 200 years.

It’s Dam Removal Day on Wednesday 8 October – an event raising awareness about the importance of removing barriers to fish passage in our rivers.

Matt Duffy, Fishery Habitat Officer at Don Catchment Rivers Trust (DCRT) has explains the power of partnerships to break down barriers to fish pass after the first salmon parr for almost 200 years was recently discovered in the River Don.

“I think we’ve got something a bit different in the net here.”

Matt Duffy is overjoyed that salmon are breeding again in the River Don after 200 years.

"Those were the words of Shaun, our volunteer who’s been with us for three years, helping us search for the answer to a big question: with a few adults having been spotted in recent years, have Atlantic salmon begun breeding again in the Don?

“Week after week, Shaun had been out with us on electrofishing surveys in the reaches where we thought they might spawn.

"This time, when we brought the fish onto the bank, took photos and sent them off to the experts, we dared not celebrate too soon. But later, the confirmation came back: it was indeed a young salmon — a parr.

“Although we knew it was a momentous milestone, it took a while for the news to sink in, and for us to realise what it meant for the story of the Don.

"In our hands that day was the first proof of Atlantic salmon successfully reproducing here for more than 200 years - in a river which once hosted an abundant salmon population, the equal of anything you might see today in the rivers of North America.

"It was a symbol of a river slowly recovering from centuries of damage — from the first weirs built in the early 1100s, with over 150 in Sheffield alone by the 1800s, which made it almost impossible for salmon to ascend, leading to their disappearance, through to the chemical pollution of the 1970s and 80s that left the Don ecologically dead.

“This recovery hasn’t happened by accident.

"It is the result of collaborative effort of -partner organisations, legislation, investment, and above all a shared vision for a thriving river.

"Improvements in water quality and the construction of fish passes, culminating in the Masborough Weir pass, unlocked a chain of barriers and allowed salmon to return at last to their historic habitats in the Don’s upper reaches.

“But this isn’t the end of the story; in some ways it’s just the beginning. Great Yorkshire Rivers (GYR) - a funding and delivery partnership between Yorkshire Water, the Environment Agency and The Rivers Trust - has set an ambition to remove all barriers to fish migration by 2043, backed by a potential £21 million investment in partner organisations.

"That funding could be transformative: helping trusts like ours to hire, train and support staff, to expand projects that have too often scraped by on hard-won small grants, and to create a network of practitioners who can learn from each other’s successes and setbacks.

“Delivering fish passage projects, particularly weir removals, can feel like trying to scale an impossible mountain — or perhaps like a salmon fighting its way upstream through a river full of barriers.

"The concept is still relatively new and gaining the funding and approvals to remove these impoundments from landowners, communities and statutory bodies is often one of the hardest parts of the process. But with the shared expertise and support that the GYR network provides, those challenges start to feel achievable.

“At DCRT, our tagline is “working to protect and restore your rivers.”

"We want to do this with the community alongside us, bringing people on the journey and setting out a vision of what the Don’s natural heritage could be. With additional funding, we can deliver more school sessions, more community events, and more volunteer support which lays the foundations of lasting change in how people see and value their local river.

“Finding initial investment for roles like mine is never easy, but it is crucial. It’s not just about building fish passes. It’s about restoring habitats, monitoring whether improvements are working, and inspiring people to feel excited about a recovering Don. Without investing in people, projects risk stalling before they have the chance to succeed.

“Delivering in-channel improvements is long and complicated, but moments like discovering that first salmon parr, the first since this keystone species was made locally extinct, gives us hope.

"They remind us what’s possible when communities, stakeholders and partners pull together. If salmon can return to the Don after 200 years, just imagine what else we can achieve. If the GYR vision is realised, our rivers can once again be places where wildlife thrives and communities feel proud, bringing resilience to a changing environment for future generations.

"If we keep the conversation going and keep being ambitious, we can pull down the barriers to a brighter future for everyone.”

Matt Duffy is a Fishery Habitat Officer at Don Catchment Rivers Trust (DCRT). His role is part funded by Great Yorkshire River, a partnership between Yorkshire Water, Environment Agency and The Rivers Trust. It recently pledged £21m matched funding to help remove barriers to fish passage across rivers in Yorkshire. It renewed a pledge to address all barriers to fish passage across Yorkshire by 2043.