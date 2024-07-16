Defying Odds: Recently diagnosed epilepsy patient to compete in upcoming marathon and ultra marathon
The diagnosis came after a series of unexplained violent seizures, the first occurring at my local gym. Unaware and confused, I regained consciousness in the back of an ambulance, bleeding and bruised. Subsequent seizures led to a private neurologist appointment, where I was finally diagnosed with epilepsy.
Despite being told to slow down and take it easy, I refuse to let this hold me back. This September, I am taking on an extraordinary challenge: running the Morecambe Marathon in under 2:45 and the Rotherham 50-mile ultra within a week of each other, to raise awareness and funds for epilepsy research and support.
Epilepsy is a condition with often unclear causes, requiring people to learn to manage it. It is life-changing, and the aggressive medication can severely affect mood and mental state. I aim to spread positivity to those suffering, showing them that there is a way forward.
