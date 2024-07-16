Defying Odds: Recently diagnosed epilepsy patient to compete in upcoming marathon and ultra marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here's some brief background information about my story: At the age of 26, I was recently diagnosed with epilepsy, a significant and unexpected development in my life. Despite being a very physically fit young man who regularly goes to the gym, runs marathons, and even participates in ultra runs, it still happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The diagnosis came after a series of unexplained violent seizures, the first occurring at my local gym. Unaware and confused, I regained consciousness in the back of an ambulance, bleeding and bruised. Subsequent seizures led to a private neurologist appointment, where I was finally diagnosed with epilepsy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being told to slow down and take it easy, I refuse to let this hold me back. This September, I am taking on an extraordinary challenge: running the Morecambe Marathon in under 2:45 and the Rotherham 50-mile ultra within a week of each other, to raise awareness and funds for epilepsy research and support.

Epilepsy Action - Jake Casson

Epilepsy is a condition with often unclear causes, requiring people to learn to manage it. It is life-changing, and the aggressive medication can severely affect mood and mental state. I aim to spread positivity to those suffering, showing them that there is a way forward.