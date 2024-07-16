Defying Odds: Recently diagnosed epilepsy patient to compete in upcoming marathon and ultra marathon

By Jake Casson
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Here's some brief background information about my story: At the age of 26, I was recently diagnosed with epilepsy, a significant and unexpected development in my life. Despite being a very physically fit young man who regularly goes to the gym, runs marathons, and even participates in ultra runs, it still happened.

https://www.justgiving.com/page/jake-casson-1719871383278?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fjake-casson-1719871383278&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share

The diagnosis came after a series of unexplained violent seizures, the first occurring at my local gym. Unaware and confused, I regained consciousness in the back of an ambulance, bleeding and bruised. Subsequent seizures led to a private neurologist appointment, where I was finally diagnosed with epilepsy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite being told to slow down and take it easy, I refuse to let this hold me back. This September, I am taking on an extraordinary challenge: running the Morecambe Marathon in under 2:45 and the Rotherham 50-mile ultra within a week of each other, to raise awareness and funds for epilepsy research and support.

Epilepsy Action - Jake CassonEpilepsy Action - Jake Casson
Epilepsy Action - Jake Casson

Epilepsy is a condition with often unclear causes, requiring people to learn to manage it. It is life-changing, and the aggressive medication can severely affect mood and mental state. I aim to spread positivity to those suffering, showing them that there is a way forward.

Related topics:Rotherham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice