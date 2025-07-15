Defence Secretary MP John Healey visits iconic Vulcan in Doncaster

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP and Defence Secretary, John Healey, met with the Vulcan to the Sky Trust to speak with them about the charity, and its work preserving the iconic aircraft.

The Trust recently confirmed that Avro Vulcan XH558, which was the last Vulcan to have ever flown, will remain at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, securing the aircraft’s long-term future at its historic home.

John met with Marc Walters, Chief Executive of Vulcan to the Sky Trust, and former Vulcan pilot, Air Commodore, Edward Jarron, Chairman of the Trust, gave him a tour of the famous all-British designed and built jet.

John said: “It was a real honour to see the Vulcan up close and speak with Ed as he showed me how to operate the aircraft while we sat in the cockpit.

John Healey MP with Chairman of the Trust, Air Commodore Edward Jarron, in the cockpit of the Avro Vulcan XH558.

“The Vulcan to the Sky Trust does great work in maintaining such an important part of our military history as well as doing some fantastic work with local schools and community groups.

“Thank you to everyone involved at the Trust for their hard work and dedication to preserving her for future generations to appreciate and enjoy.”

Marc Walters, Chief Executive of Vulcan to the Sky Trust said: “It was a privilege to meet John, speak with him about the Trust’s work and show him around Avro Vulcan XH558.

“We are delighted that we can plan for the long term now that our future at Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been secured and we’re looking to expand our ongoing education programme as well as offering increased numbers of tours to the public.

John Healey MP on the steps of the Vulcan.

“By welcoming visitors like John, we are able to talk about the remarkable history of XH558 and highlight our guiding principles - to honour those who served in the past and to inspire future generations to make meaningful change in the world.”

The Trust employs a small team and is further supported by volunteers who enable the charity to run supporter visits to the aircraft and events.

You can find out more about the Vulcan to the Sky Trust online at vulcantothesky.org