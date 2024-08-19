Dedicated Doncaster vet practice celebrates hospital recognition
Arundell Vets in Kirk Sandall has been awarded Veterinary Hospital status following an inspection by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.
Hospital status is the top accreditation under the RCVS’s Practice Standards Scheme and shows that Arundell Vets meets the highest UK standards for its premises, team, equipment, health and safety, hygiene, training and the dispensing of medication.
The RCVS-run voluntary scheme offers peace of mind to clients and helps pet owners make a more informed choice when selecting where to take their poorly pooch.
Arundell Vets Clinical Director Christina Groves said: “We are very proud to announce our Kirk Sandall site has achieved RCVS hospital status which reflects our passion to always aim for the highest standard of clinical care, and which shows we can investigate, treat and hospitalise routine as well as more complex cases.
