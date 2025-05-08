Death of long-serving Doncaster and South Yorkshire priest is announced
The Diocese of Hallam has paid tribute to Father Terence Joseph Boyle, who was retired.
A spokesperson said: “We are sad to announce the death of Fr Terry Boyle who died in retirement in Leeds on 22 April.
“Having completed his seminary training at Ushaw College he was ordained to the priesthood at St Anne’s Cathedral, Leeds on 27 May 1961 and served in the parishes of Sacred Heart, Goldthorpe, St Mary’s, Maltby, St Walburga’s, Shipley and St Joseph’s, Pontefract before becoming Parish Priest of Christ the King, Rossington.
"From there he volunteered for five years as a fidei donum missionary with the Society of St James in Peru.
"When he returned to the diocese he ministered at St Edward’s, Brinsworth, St Helen’s Hoyland, and Holy Rood, Barnsley. He retired from there in July 2005.”
“May he Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory.”
