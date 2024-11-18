Deaf Trust bosses "thrilled" as iconic building to host first public Christmas lights switch on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bosses at Doncaster Deaf Trust say they are thrilled – as the iconic building prepares to host its first ever public Christmas lights switch on.

Members of the public are being invited to join the special festive celebration on November 26.

The free ticketed event will see the building sparkle with Christmas cheer as the popular Doncaster festive lights are turned on.

Alexis Johnson, chief executive of Doncaster Deaf Trust, said: "We are thrilled to open our Christmas lights celebration to the public for the first time.

Doncaster Deaf Trust is hosting its first public Christmas lights switch on.

"This event represents our commitment to bringing the community together and sharing the magic of the festive season with everyone in Doncaster."

The festive illuminations have decorated the building on Leger Way opposite Doncaster Racecourse have long been an attraction in the city, with people flocking from miles around to see the annual display.

The celebration will feature festive food and drink stalls, offering seasonal treats and warming refreshments.

Guests can also try their luck at festive games and activities, participate in a fundraising raffle with great prizes.

While the event is free to attend, tickets must be booked in advance due to limited space. Visitors can secure their places via the booking platform https://buytickets.at/doncasterdeaftrust/1459215

There is no onsite parking available.

Visitors are encouraged to use the Racecourse Car Park next to the park and ride on Leger Way, and where possible, to consider using public transport to reach the venue.

For further information about Doncaster Deaf Trust and the Christmas lights switch-on event, visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk