Deaf blind Doncaster man to take on Snowdon Memorial Walk in memory of a special guide dog
Kean, a black Labrador Retriever, sadly passed away with bone cancer on this date in 2023.
In his memory, Martin who has Usher Syndrome and is registered deaf blind, will be walking up Snowdon accompanied by members of his family and close friends.
Usher Syndrome is a genetic disorder that includes hearing loss, vision loss, and balance problems. It may be passed on from unaffected parents if both parents are carriers of an abnormal gene, giving them a one in fourchance of having a child with Usher syndrome.
Martin explained: “ My eyes started to deteriorate in 2008. I began fundraising for Guide Dogs in 2011 and became the co-ordinator for my local Guide Dogs fundraising group. I was matched with Kean, my first guide dog, in 2012.
"He was the most special dog and he literally saved my life. Someone once asked me “was getting your first guide dog like winning the lottery?’ and I replied ‘no it was better than that, he gave me my life back when I was at my lowest point.
“The walk will be a massive challenge for me, but I was determined to do something in memory of Kean on the first anniversary of his death, and to raise funds for Guide Dogs.”
The Llanberis Path is the most popular walk in the Snowdonia National Park at a distance of 7.2 km and is one of the six main routes to the summit of Yr Wyddfa. It is also the longest.
Martin will be starting the walk at 7am. His current guide dog Stuart will accompany him halfway.
If you would like to support Martin in his challenge please go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/martin-southam-1718793344540
Or if you would like to know more about how to fundraise for Guide Dogs please go to www.guidedogs.org.uk
Guide Dogs UK is a charity, almost entirely funded by donations, and the world’s largest assistance dog organisation. As world leaders in puppy socialisation and dog training, they’ree the only organisation to breed and train guide dogs in the UK.
