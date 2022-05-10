If there is a single winner of the jackpot, they would be catapulted to the top of the National Lottery's rich list.

Only 14 players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the current record-holder an anonymous winner of £170 million in October 2019.

Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: “My team and I have our fingers crossed for all UK players and are on stand-by to support all our big winners as they start their life-changing journey. Make sure you grab your ticket early!”

To be in with a chance to win, players are urged to buy their tickets before 7.30pm tonight.

Doncaster has had a number of lucky Lottery winners over the years.

Mark and Sara Plowright celebrated with bubbly and a dip in their new hot tub after striking it lucky in 2021.

Mark, 48 and a concierge at Doncaster Sheffield Airport and wife Sara, 43, a training coordinator, won the £1m top prize on The National Lottery’s 50X scratchcard which Mark bought when picking up some essential supplies after work.

Sheffield is deemed one of the luckiest cities for lottery wins.

Ray and Barbara Wragg won £7.6million in 2000 and gave away more than £5m of it to friends, family and charities.