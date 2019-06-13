Dead tarantulas, scorpions and cockroaches, plus a suitcase of animal bones, found in Doncaster alleyway

Doncaster Council have left no stone unturned in the battle to clean up the borough of unsightly fly-tipping and waste.

Dozens of Street Scene workers were deployed to known ‘hot-spot’ areas across the town and collected a mammoth total of more than 134 tonnes of dumped rubbish off the streets.

The collective clean up didn’t come without its surprises though.

During a routine cleanse of alley ways in the Balby suburb of town, operatives were left scratching their heads at a collection of deceased creepy-crawlies including tarantulas, scorpions, cockroaches, and other assorted insects.

A suitcase full of animal bones was also removed from a nearby location after a request from South Yorkshire Police.

Cabinet member for Street Scene Councillor Joe Blackham, said: “We continue to show our willingness to tackle fly-tipping across Doncaster – even if there can be an element of shock at times at what we uncover.

“The efforts of our staff in collecting such volumes of waste was terrific but we know that there is a lot of work still to be done.

“It costs us thousands of pounds to remove the waste and is detrimental to the environment. It is also illegal.”

READ MORE: Rise of children living in bed and breakfast accommodation in Doncaster due to crisis in housing

A dead tarantula found in Balby

Councillor Blackham’s point was reiterated as successful prosecutions were brought about against Mr Gareth Davies of Edenthorpe when he acted as a broker and arranged the agreement between fly tipper and the person where the waste originated resulting in a fine of £80, costs of £570.16 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Mr Sean Connelly of Swinton was successfully prosecuted in court and sentenced to pay a £600 fine, £453.37 costs and a £60 victim surcharge. This was after he was found to have unlawfully dumped a large quantity of waste from a 4x4 vehicle and trailer in a field on Drakes Head Lane, Conisborough. Doncaster Council’s enforcement team were contacted about the incident and he was interviewed under caution leading to witnesses willing to give evidence in court against Mr Connelly.

Residents are reminded that they should not pass their waste to unlicensed carriers in any circumstances.

Residents wishing to report instances of fly-tipping can do so online: http://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/environmental/fly-tipping

Offenders prosecuted in a court of law for a variety of anti-social behaviour offences can be found on our website here: http://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/crime-anti-social-behaviour-nuisance/prosecutions