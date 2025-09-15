David Jason to reprise iconic BBC comedy role for final time in new Open All Hours TV special – and he's already filmed last scene

Sir David Jason is set to return as grocer Granville for a final time in an Open All Hours TV special.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 90-minute feature-length retrospective, titled Open All Hours: Inside Out, is set to air on U&Gold in 2026, which marks the 50th anniversary of the classic comedy.

The special will show fan-favourite character Granville back on duty in Arkwright’s shop in a short scene penned by original writer Roy Clarke, which was reportedly filmed earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also feature exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, with Sir David talking about his fondest memories from his stint as Granville.

The set in Doncaster.

The original series, which was filmed in Doncaster, ran for 26 episodes over four series, which aired in 1976, 1981, 1982, and 1985. The programme was developed from a television pilot broadcast in Ronnie Barker's Seven of One (1973) comedy anthology series.

Sir David, aged 85, said: "It’s so good to be back! I played Granville for over half my life and so this show holds a very special place in my heart."

He continued: "There are countless memories and stories about this show, and I am thrilled to be able to share those with everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open All Hours starred Sir David as the nephew and shop assistant to Ronnie Barker’s Arkwright, a frugal and eccentric grocer.

Ther original cast - David Jason with Ronnie Barker and Lynda Baron.

Granville took over the shop after Arkwright’s passing following Barker’s death in 2005, with his son Leroy (James Baxter) stepping in as a shop assistant.

Sir David is the only actor to have appeared in every episode of the show.

Mark Iddon, Senior Commissioning Editor of the series, said: “I can’t wait for U&Gold audiences to see what we have cooked up for them. Open All Hours is one of those rare beasts that even after 50 years is still as timeless and relevant as ever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerald Casey, Director of Programming at U&GOLD, added: “Open All Hours is a classic, and part of our DNA here at U&Gold. We are thrilled to be able to give viewers more of what they love with Sir David Jason lifting the lid on some of his fondest memories on set alongside fellow cast members.”

Matt Crook, Managing Director for Studio Crook added: “We are very excited to be working with UKTV once again and on one of my all-time favourite sitcoms. Open All Hours is a perfectly crafted show and we are working closely with the brilliant Roy Clarke and Sir David Jason to bring you a few new surprises.”

The set for Open All Hours was based at a hairdresser’s on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby and just last year its future was uncertain after the property failed to sell at auction at the reserve price of £150,000.

Back in October it was understood the vendor was still seeking bids for the property – with one superfan calling for the premises to become a permanent museum and cafe celebrating the much-loved sitcom.

It is the the second time the building has failed to sell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2008, the shop, which campaigners had previously saved from demolition, went up for auction but failed to meet its reserve price.

Wayne Burton, a huge fan of the series wants to keep memories of the much-loved sitcom alive and has called for the building to be turned into a real shop paying tribute to the show.

He said: “It would be great to transform Arkwrights into a real shop with a gift shop and coffee shop at the rear.

"It could be a real working shop and a tourist attraction for fans far and wide and a hub for the local residents of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It could be something like the shops they have in Beamish where the people serving actually play the role of the times – but in this case Arkwright and Granville, maybe with a hologram performance for visiting fans to bring Arkwright back to life, like they do with dead pop stars."

He added: “I guess it’s just a pipe dream of mine – I want to save the shop from getting into the wrong hands and save it from either been knocked down or turned into a house or turned into anything else other than it should be.

"It’s a British institution and would bring in tourists from all over to Doncaster.

He added: “It’s in my blood and I’d hate to see anything bad happen to the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It should be Arkwrights and it should be protected and have a blue plaque on it and give it the recognition it deserves.

"Doncaster Council should be ashamed for not giving it protection. I just felt I had to try to do something to try and save it as it was my childhood.”

The show regularly attracted huge audiences during its run on the BBC, with dozens of fans flocking to Doncaster during filming to catch a glimspe of the stars.