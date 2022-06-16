Dave Wilson, who was also known as ‘Primo’, joined Bradford Park Avenue FC in 2000 and served as kit man for 12 years.

And just after its formation in 2007, he then became involved with the ladies’ club.

Announcing the news on its website, the football club said Mr Wilson became housebound at his Doncaster home following an accident after their historic 1-0 victory against F.C United of Manchester in 2012.

Horsfall Stadium, the home ground for Bradford Park Avenue FC.

The club said after a long spell at the hospital, he never really recovered before sadly passing away on June 2.

Bradford Park Avenue Ladies AFC also paid a tribute, saying: “It is with sadness we have to report the death of our old kit man, referee and indeed friend Dave Wilson (Primo).