Dave signs off with a signed Doncaster Rovers shirt

Dave and Sandra Wragg with Colin Douglas

Dave,55, was lost for words when former Doncaster Rovers centre forward Colin Douglas gave him a framed football shirt signed by Donny players.

A big Rovers’ fan, and season ticket holder at the Keepmoat Stadium, it was the perfect gift for Dave as he signed off as Intermediate Care and Frailty Service Manager with Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at the NHS, working with great people, and this is a fantastic leaving present.”

Dave spent all his nursing career in Doncaster, training at the former Loversall Hospital, where he met his wife to be, Sandra. The couple were on a fancy-dress pub crawl around Doncaster in the late 1980s when Dave, in a jester’s outfit, melted snowman Sandra’s heart.

More than 30 years on, the couple have two grown up children, two grandchildren and a cockerpoo dog called Bertie, which Dave has bought ready for long retirement walks.

Sandra, who now works in Yorkshire Ambulance Service’s 111 team, was in on the surprise, which was organised by Georgia Peterson from Dave’s admin team.