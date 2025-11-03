Dates and locations for Santa's annual sleigh tour of Doncaster
Each year, Father Christmas takes to his sleigh ahead of the big day, with tours of Doncaster organised by local Lions clubs.
Four clubs – Doncaster Lions, Tickhill and District Lions, Went Valley Lions and Thorne Rural Lions – take part in the celebrations.
Doncaster Lions have released their details, with the others set to follow – keep an eye on our website for further dates and locations as they are released.
DONCASTER LIONS (Full detailed routes listed below)
There will also be a live tracker which you can follow on the day HERE
Friday 28th November from 4.30pm
Doncaster Deaf Trust light switch on and market
Saturday 29th November
ASDA Balby 10am till 2pm
Monday 1st December
Hexthorpe 4.45pm
Balby 6.00pm
Lakeside approx 7.45pm Tuesday 2nd December from 4.45pm
Wheatley Hills
Town Moor
Wednesday 3rd December from 4.45pm
Intake
Thursday 4th December from 5.00pm
Clay Lane
Shaw Wood
Reeves Way Armthorpe
West Moor Estates Armthorpe Saturday 6th December 10.00am till 4.00pm
Tesco Edenthorpe Sunday 7th December from 8.30am
Sandall Park Santa Dash Tuesday 9th December and Wednesday 10th December from 4.45pm
Armthorpe routes
Thursday 11th December from 4.45pm
Wheatley Friday 12th December 10.00am till 4.00pm
ASDA Dome Saturday 13th December 10.00am till 4.00pm
Wheatley Hall shopping park
Sunday 14th December 10.00am till 4.00pm
Wheatley Hall shopping park Tuesday 16th December from 4.45
Cantley Wednesday 17th December from 4.45pm
Bennethorpe
Belle Vue
Hyde Park Thursday 18th December from 4.45pm
West Bessacarr Friday 19th December 3.00pm till 6.00pm
Morrisons Armthorpe Saturday 20th December 10.00am till 4.00pm
Morrisons Balby Sunday 21st December
Holiday Inn Warmsworth Breakfast with Santa Monday 22nd December from 4.45pm
Warren Park Stayers Road
Cantley Manor Monday 1st December from 4.45pm Hexthorpe, Balby, Lakeside.
4.45pm Start point Junction of Flowitt St & Hexthorpe Road
Along to Lindum Street
Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club
We will move along Shadyside up to Windle Road and stop as requested at each junction
Hexthorpe Primary School
Balby
Starting at Florence Ave we will travel along
Earlsmere Ave
St Johns Road
Albany Road
Alexandra Road
King Edward Road
Victoria Road
Littlemoor Lane
Mansfield Road
We will stop around the centre of each road, please come out to meet us.
We cannot do individual stops!Across to Carr View Ave
Lister Ave
Scarth Ave
Finishing at Carr Hill
Lakeside Approx 7.30 to 8.00pm
The Roundabout at Lakeside Blvd and Gliwice Way
Tuesday 2nd December from 4.45pm Wheatley Hills, Town Moor.
Please come out to see us we won’t be knocking on doors
Sandall Park Drive/Thorne Road
Greenleaf Ave
Lowfield Road
Sandall Park Drive
Ennerdale Road
Boundary Ave
Grove Vale
Masefield Road
Grove Hill Road
Chestnut Ave
Oakhill Road
Linkway
Central Blvd
Thornhill Road
The Grove
Town Moor
Craithie road/The Crescent
Marlborough Road
Hampton Road
Craithie Road
Zetland Road
Ardeen Road
St Patricks Road
Lakeen Road
Wednesday 3rd December from 4.45pm Intake
Rowan Mount
Oakhill Road
Sandall Rise
Clifton Cres
Sandcliffe Road
Green House Road
Bruce Cres
Norton Road
Malton Road
Shops on Sandringham Road
Wicklow Road
Arklow Road
Dublin Road
Along Sandringham Road
6.15pm approx Corner of Evelyn Ave and Fairfax Rd
The bend on Fairfax Road
6.40pm Junction of Tudor Road & Shaftsbury Ave
6.50pm Junction Shaftsbury Ave & Evelyn Ave
7.00pm Intake Community Library
Thursday 4th December from 5.00pm
Clay Lane, Shaw Wood Reeves Way Armthorpe, West Moor Estates Armthorpe
Shackleton Road on to Wilberforce Road Right on to Jefferson Ave, Right on to Chalmers Drive, We will finish by the Shops
6.00pm Shaw Wood estate
Entering on Shaw Wood way and round School Lane
6.30pm Reeves Way (old pit top)
7.15pm New estates off West Moor link
Around Pinder Road on to Hartshorn Road
Then over to Haydn Griffiths Way and Wilson Road To be Confirmed when Haydn Griffiths Way opens up Armthorpe Routes Tuesday 9th December from 4.45pm 4.45pm Horse & Groom Car Park
5.00pm Fiddlers Drive by No 62
5.10pm Fair Holme View by No 49
5.15pm Fair Holme View by No 87
5.25pm Back along Fairholm and Fiddlers
5.35pm Mulberry Way corner
5.45pm We will drive down Bellrope Acre to Brampton Lane, and turn round by no 34 and stop on request coming back
6.10pm Tranmore Lane/Southfield Road junction 6.20 pm St Marys Drive
Cleveland Road
Rands Lane
Cedar Road
Laburnham Drive
Willow Road
Wednesday 10th December
4.45pm Spar shops
5.00pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by No 135
5.10pm Mansfield Crescent by Basil Avenue
5.15pm Mansfield Crescent by George Street
5.20pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by Park Avenue junction
5.30pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by Markham Avenue junction
5.40pm Markham Avenue/Elm Road junction
5.50pm Elm Road/Mere Lane junction
6.00pm Elm Road/Briar Road Junction
6.15pm Briar Road
6.40pm Beech 6.20 Hawthorn Ave (up to Beech Road)
6.25pm Pinewood Avenue/Beech Road junction
Thursday 11th December from 4.45pm
Wheatley
5.00pm Exeter Road by No 86
5.10pm Exeter Road by No 58
5.17pm Exeter Road by No 32
5.23pm Exeter Road by No 8
6.10pm Parkway North by St Pauls Church
6.00pm Shops by Gee Bees
Harrowden Road
Hawke Road
Dundas Road
Hardy Road
Strafford Road
Rockingham Road
Morley Road
Raby Road
Wentworth Road
Lifford Road
Ferrers Road
Tuesday 16th December Cantley from 4.45pm 4.45pm Bechers Brook
5.00pm Aldsworth Road/Forest Grange junction
5.10pm Aldsworth Road/Lewyns Drive junction
5.15pm Aldsworth Road/Rawson Close junction
5.20pm Levet Road by No 86
5.25pm Levet Road By No 52
5.30pm Levet Road By No 18
5.35pm Everingham Road/Elmham Road
5.40pm Elmham Road by No 16
5.45 Elmham Road by Clarell Gardens
5.50pm Bardolf Road by No 80
5.55pm Bardolf Road by No 40
6.00pm Bardolf Road/Anston Road junction
6.05pm Everingham Road Shops
6.15pm Along Acacia road
Right into Birch Road
Right into Lilac Grove
Left into Almond Road
6.35pm Church Lane by No 117
6.40pm Church Lane/Goodison Boulevard
6.50pm Anfield Road by No 8
6.55pm Anfield Road/Blundell Close junction
7.00pm Hillsborough Play Area
7.10pm Villa Park/Highbury Avenue junction
7.15pm Highbury Avenue/Millmoor Road junction
7.20pm St Wilfrids Road/Somerton Drive junction Wednesday 17th December from 4.45pm Bennethorpe, Belle Vue & Hyde Park Alderson Drive
Manor Drive
Franklin Cres
Danum Road
Welbeck Road
Sandbeck Road
Belle View Ave
St Annes Road
St Ursulas
St Agnes
St Helens
St Margarets
Rufford Road
Lime Tree Ave
Finishing at Stockil Road
Thursday 18th December West Bessacarr from 4.45pm 4.45pm Bus stop on Stoops lane/Broughton Road
5.05pm Lindsay Close Junction with Stoops Lane
5.10pm Roxby Close Junction with Stoops Lane
5.20pm Lanham Close by No 52
5.25pm Lanham Close by No 32
5.30pm Lanham Close by No 6
5.35pm Lindrick Close Junction with Stoops Lane
Stoops Lane by shops car park
5.40pm Howden Close Junction with Stoops Lane
5.45pm Welton Close Junction with Stoops Lane
5.50pm Whitton Close Junction with Stoops Lane
5.55pm Hallam Close Junction with Stoops Lane
Harcourt Close Junction with Stoops Lane
6.00pm Clayworth Drive Junction with Stoops Lane
6.05pm Hindburn Close Junction with Stoops Lane
6.10pm Hennings Close Junction with Stoops Lane
Burnham Close Junction with Stoops Lane
6.20pm Cornflower Drive by No 17
6.40pm Cornflower Drive Honeysuckle Close roundabout
6.50pm Corner of Ellers Road & Ellers Drive
7.00pm Thealby Gardens by No 117
Thealby Gardens on the corner by No 89
7.15pm Corner of Ellers Drive & Stoops Road
7.20pm Corner Stoops & Saundby Close
Then along Stoops
7.30pm Corner of Alston Road/Longfield Drive
Finally down Longfield Drive to Broughton Road
Monday 22nd December Warren Park by Stayers Road, Cantley Manor 4.45 to 5.25pm The Green by Cammidge Way Stayers Road
5.35 The junction of Gleneagles Drive and Sunningdale Close
5.40pm Swannington Close
5.45pm Packington Drive junction with Eggington Close
5.50pm Packington Drive junction with Goodison Blvd.
6.00pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Spilsby Close
6.05pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Horninglow Close
6.10pm Cantley Manor Avenue corner by No 84
6.20pm Tutbury Gardens
6.30pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Woodlea Gardens
6.35pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Woodcross Gardens
6.40pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Temple Gardens
6.45pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Lych Gate Close
6.50pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Meaburn Close
7.00pm Stretton Close
7.15pm along Staunton Road
Please note unforeseen circumstances and weather conditions may require us to alter or change our routes check on the day for any updates and don't forget click on the tracker to see where we are live on the day