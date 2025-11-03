Dates and locations for Santa's annual sleigh tour of Doncaster

Dates and locations have now been announced for Santa’s annual sleigh tour of the Doncaster district.

Each year, Father Christmas takes to his sleigh ahead of the big day, with tours of Doncaster organised by local Lions clubs.

Four clubs – Doncaster Lions, Tickhill and District Lions, Went Valley Lions and Thorne Rural Lions – take part in the celebrations.

Doncaster Lions have released their details, with the others set to follow – keep an eye on our website for further dates and locations as they are released.

DONCASTER LIONS (Full detailed routes listed below)

There will also be a live tracker which you can follow on the day HERE

Friday 28th November from 4.30pm

Doncaster Deaf Trust light switch on and market

Saturday 29th November

ASDA Balby 10am till 2pm

Monday 1st December

Hexthorpe 4.45pm

Balby 6.00pm

Lakeside approx 7.45pm Tuesday 2nd December from 4.45pm

Wheatley Hills

Town Moor

Wednesday 3rd December from 4.45pm

Intake

Thursday 4th December from 5.00pm

Clay Lane

Shaw Wood

Reeves Way Armthorpe

West Moor Estates Armthorpe Saturday 6th December 10.00am till 4.00pm

Tesco Edenthorpe Sunday 7th December from 8.30am

Sandall Park Santa Dash Tuesday 9th December and Wednesday 10th December from 4.45pm

Armthorpe routes

Thursday 11th December from 4.45pm

Wheatley Friday 12th December 10.00am till 4.00pm

ASDA Dome Saturday 13th December 10.00am till 4.00pm

Wheatley Hall shopping park

Sunday 14th December 10.00am till 4.00pm

Wheatley Hall shopping park Tuesday 16th December from 4.45

Cantley Wednesday 17th December from 4.45pm

Bennethorpe

Belle Vue

Hyde Park Thursday 18th December from 4.45pm

West Bessacarr Friday 19th December 3.00pm till 6.00pm

Morrisons Armthorpe Saturday 20th December 10.00am till 4.00pm

Morrisons Balby Sunday 21st December

Holiday Inn Warmsworth Breakfast with Santa Monday 22nd December from 4.45pm

Warren Park Stayers Road

Monday 1st December from 4.45pm Hexthorpe, Balby, Lakeside.

4.45pm Start point Junction of Flowitt St & Hexthorpe Road

Along to Lindum Street

Doncaster Plant Works Amateur Boxing Club

We will move along Shadyside up to Windle Road and stop as requested at each junction

Hexthorpe Primary School

Balby

Starting at Florence Ave we will travel along

Earlsmere Ave

St Johns Road

Albany Road

Alexandra Road

King Edward Road

Victoria Road

Littlemoor Lane

Mansfield Road

We will stop around the centre of each road, please come out to meet us.

We cannot do individual stops!Across to Carr View Ave

Lister Ave

Scarth Ave

Finishing at Carr Hill

Lakeside Approx 7.30 to 8.00pm

The Roundabout at Lakeside Blvd and Gliwice Way

Tuesday 2nd December from 4.45pm Wheatley Hills, Town Moor.

Please come out to see us we won’t be knocking on doors

Sandall Park Drive/Thorne Road

Greenleaf Ave

Lowfield Road

Sandall Park Drive

Ennerdale Road

Boundary Ave

Grove Vale

Masefield Road

Grove Hill Road

Chestnut Ave

Oakhill Road

Linkway

Central Blvd

Thornhill Road

The Grove

Town Moor

Craithie road/The Crescent

Marlborough Road

Hampton Road

Craithie Road

Zetland Road

Ardeen Road

St Patricks Road

Lakeen Road

Wednesday 3rd December from 4.45pm Intake

Rowan Mount

Oakhill Road

Sandall Rise

Clifton Cres

Sandcliffe Road

Green House Road

Bruce Cres

Norton Road

Malton Road

Shops on Sandringham Road

Wicklow Road

Arklow Road

Dublin Road

Along Sandringham Road

6.15pm approx Corner of Evelyn Ave and Fairfax Rd

The bend on Fairfax Road

6.40pm Junction of Tudor Road & Shaftsbury Ave

6.50pm Junction Shaftsbury Ave & Evelyn Ave

7.00pm Intake Community Library

Thursday 4th December from 5.00pm

Clay Lane, Shaw Wood Reeves Way Armthorpe, West Moor Estates Armthorpe

Shackleton Road on to Wilberforce Road Right on to Jefferson Ave, Right on to Chalmers Drive, We will finish by the Shops

6.00pm Shaw Wood estate

Entering on Shaw Wood way and round School Lane

6.30pm Reeves Way (old pit top)

7.15pm New estates off West Moor link

Around Pinder Road on to Hartshorn Road

Then over to Haydn Griffiths Way and Wilson Road To be Confirmed when Haydn Griffiths Way opens up Armthorpe Routes Tuesday 9th December from 4.45pm 4.45pm Horse & Groom Car Park

5.00pm Fiddlers Drive by No 62

5.10pm Fair Holme View by No 49

5.15pm Fair Holme View by No 87

5.25pm Back along Fairholm and Fiddlers

5.35pm Mulberry Way corner

5.45pm We will drive down Bellrope Acre to Brampton Lane, and turn round by no 34 and stop on request coming back

6.10pm Tranmore Lane/Southfield Road junction 6.20 pm St Marys Drive

Cleveland Road

Rands Lane

Cedar Road

Laburnham Drive

Willow Road

Wednesday 10th December

4.45pm Spar shops

5.00pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by No 135

5.10pm Mansfield Crescent by Basil Avenue

5.15pm Mansfield Crescent by George Street

5.20pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by Park Avenue junction

5.30pm Mansfield Crescent grass area by Markham Avenue junction

5.40pm Markham Avenue/Elm Road junction

5.50pm Elm Road/Mere Lane junction

6.00pm Elm Road/Briar Road Junction

6.15pm Briar Road

6.40pm Beech 6.20 Hawthorn Ave (up to Beech Road)

6.25pm Pinewood Avenue/Beech Road junction

Thursday 11th December from 4.45pm

Wheatley

5.00pm Exeter Road by No 86

5.10pm Exeter Road by No 58

5.17pm Exeter Road by No 32

5.23pm Exeter Road by No 8

6.10pm Parkway North by St Pauls Church

6.00pm Shops by Gee Bees

Harrowden Road

Hawke Road

Dundas Road

Hardy Road

Strafford Road

Rockingham Road

Morley Road

Raby Road

Wentworth Road

Lifford Road

Ferrers Road

Tuesday 16th December Cantley from 4.45pm 4.45pm Bechers Brook

5.00pm Aldsworth Road/Forest Grange junction

5.10pm Aldsworth Road/Lewyns Drive junction

5.15pm Aldsworth Road/Rawson Close junction

5.20pm Levet Road by No 86

5.25pm Levet Road By No 52

5.30pm Levet Road By No 18

5.35pm Everingham Road/Elmham Road

5.40pm Elmham Road by No 16

5.45 Elmham Road by Clarell Gardens

5.50pm Bardolf Road by No 80

5.55pm Bardolf Road by No 40

6.00pm Bardolf Road/Anston Road junction

6.05pm Everingham Road Shops

6.15pm Along Acacia road

Right into Birch Road

Right into Lilac Grove

Left into Almond Road

6.35pm Church Lane by No 117

6.40pm Church Lane/Goodison Boulevard

6.50pm Anfield Road by No 8

6.55pm Anfield Road/Blundell Close junction

7.00pm Hillsborough Play Area

7.10pm Villa Park/Highbury Avenue junction

7.15pm Highbury Avenue/Millmoor Road junction

7.20pm St Wilfrids Road/Somerton Drive junction Wednesday 17th December from 4.45pm Bennethorpe, Belle Vue & Hyde Park Alderson Drive

Manor Drive

Franklin Cres

Danum Road

Welbeck Road

Sandbeck Road

Belle View Ave

St Annes Road

St Ursulas

St Agnes

St Helens

St Margarets

Rufford Road

Lime Tree Ave

Finishing at Stockil Road

Thursday 18th December West Bessacarr from 4.45pm 4.45pm Bus stop on Stoops lane/Broughton Road

5.05pm Lindsay Close Junction with Stoops Lane

5.10pm Roxby Close Junction with Stoops Lane

5.20pm Lanham Close by No 52

5.25pm Lanham Close by No 32

5.30pm Lanham Close by No 6

5.35pm Lindrick Close Junction with Stoops Lane

Stoops Lane by shops car park

5.40pm Howden Close Junction with Stoops Lane

5.45pm Welton Close Junction with Stoops Lane

5.50pm Whitton Close Junction with Stoops Lane

5.55pm Hallam Close Junction with Stoops Lane

Harcourt Close Junction with Stoops Lane

6.00pm Clayworth Drive Junction with Stoops Lane

6.05pm Hindburn Close Junction with Stoops Lane

6.10pm Hennings Close Junction with Stoops Lane

Burnham Close Junction with Stoops Lane

6.20pm Cornflower Drive by No 17

6.40pm Cornflower Drive Honeysuckle Close roundabout

6.50pm Corner of Ellers Road & Ellers Drive

7.00pm Thealby Gardens by No 117

Thealby Gardens on the corner by No 89

7.15pm Corner of Ellers Drive & Stoops Road

7.20pm Corner Stoops & Saundby Close

Then along Stoops

7.30pm Corner of Alston Road/Longfield Drive

Finally down Longfield Drive to Broughton Road

Monday 22nd December Warren Park by Stayers Road, Cantley Manor 4.45 to 5.25pm The Green by Cammidge Way Stayers Road

5.35 The junction of Gleneagles Drive and Sunningdale Close

5.40pm Swannington Close

5.45pm Packington Drive junction with Eggington Close

5.50pm Packington Drive junction with Goodison Blvd.

6.00pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Spilsby Close

6.05pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Horninglow Close

6.10pm Cantley Manor Avenue corner by No 84

6.20pm Tutbury Gardens

6.30pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Woodlea Gardens

6.35pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Woodcross Gardens

6.40pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Temple Gardens

6.45pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Lych Gate Close

6.50pm Cantley Manor Avenue junction with Meaburn Close

7.00pm Stretton Close

7.15pm along Staunton Road

Please note unforeseen circumstances and weather conditions may require us to alter or change our routes check on the day for any updates and don't forget click on the tracker to see where we are live on the day