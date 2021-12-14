Date set for construction to start on major improvements on two Doncaster town centre roads

An artist's impression of the Quality Streets development on St Sepulchre Gate

Doncaster Council has secured funding from the South Yorkshire Combined Authority (SYCA) for the next ‘Quality Streets’ project in the town centre. The funding will result in changes being made to St Sepulchre Gate, Duke Street, Cleveland Street and Wood Street.

Phase one of the latest project will focus on St Sepulchre Gate and Duke Street with changes to Cleveland Street and Wood Street coming later.

Signage and establishing a site office for staff working on St Sepulchre Gate and Duke Street will be erected on Monday, December 13 with the full project commencing on January 10, 2022.

The combined project includes a bi-directional cycle lane connecting Doncaster railway station with the Civic and Cultural Quarter as well as improvements for pedestrians with less street clutter, wider pavements and better paving.

There are also plannedImprovements to bus stops and real time information points as well as Introducing one way elements on parts of Wood Street and Cleveland Street.

Other improvements will see changes to the roads including new loading bays and an improved taxi rank, improved public realm with trees and planting and digital infrastructure

A DMBC spokesman said: “As part of the ongoing quality street project in Doncaster Town Centre, construction works are due to commence at St Sepulchre Gate and Duke Street on Monday, January 10, 2022.