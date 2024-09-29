Daring young Doncaster footballers tackle Tough Mudder to raise £3,000 for charity
Daring young players from a Doncaster football team took on a Tough Mudder course to raise nearly £3,000 for charity.
Members of Edlington White Stars Reds U12 took on the Cancer Research 5K event in Thornes Park, Wakefield, braving mud, rain and wind to collect £2,888.50 for the charity – and ending the day caked in mud.
Coaches and siblings also joined in the fun and club spokesperson Rachael Falcus said: “They all did absolutely amazing on a very wet day.”
