Daredevil Tesco staff raise funds for Doncaster hospice

A group of eight daredevil colleagues took to the treetops for a zip wire challenge and raised over £2,606 for Doncaster’s hospice.

The team from Tesco Superstore in Edenthorpe took part in the sponsored challenge at Zip World in Manchester to say thank you for the wonderful care their family and friends have received at St John’s Hospice in Balby.

Tesco colleague Amanda Woods said: “I’m so proud of our team for completing such a gruelling challenge!

“So many of our team’s lives have been touched by St John’s Hospice, we decided we wanted to raise some money to help them care for other patients and families.

Members of the Tesco Superstore Fundraising Team (from left to right) Bethany Ward; Sophie Ward; Andrea Byatt; Amanda Woods and Mat Richards, are pictured with Store Manager Gareth Coutts and St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Maureen Harworth.

“We climbed up 20 high rope obstacles and the equivalent of a three-storey building, and then down 14 zip lines back to the ground – needless to say we were all exhausted!”

She added: “Thanks to the fabulous generosity of our staff and customers, we raised over £1,600, and a family member then kindly donated £1,000 to bring our grand total to over £2,600!”

St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Maureen Harwood said: “This is a fantastic amount of money raised – and we are extremely grateful to the team for their amazing support.

“This is a lovely example of colleagues and their local community coming together to support their local charity – so thank you to everyone involved.”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH) and is part of its Your Hearts and Minds charity. For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk