Dancing On Ice: Doncaster skater bidding for victory in final of TV show

A Doncaster ice dancer will be bidding for victory in the final of TV skating show Dancing On Ice this weekend after making it to the final three.

25-year-old Molly Lanaghan has wowed judges and viewers alike throughout the current run of the hit ITV show, teaming up with actor Sam Aston, best known for playing Chesney in Coronation Street.

The couple will go head to head with former footballer Anton Ferdinand, 40 and wildlife TV presenter Michaela Strachan, 58, in Sunday’s grand final.

Molly was unveiled as one of the professionals making her debut in the 17th series late last year – and The Dome, a local pub and even her local MP raced to wish all the best for the new series.

A spokesperson for The Dome said: “We’re thrilled to see Molly, a proud Doncaster native, shining on this year’s Dancing on Ice stage.

“From her early days gliding on our ice to dazzling on national television, Molly embodies everything we’re passionate about – nurturing talent and providing a platform for skaters to excel.

“We’ll be cheering her on every step (and spin) of the way.”

Auckley pub The Eagle and Child shared: “Our Molly is on Dancing On Ice with Chesney from Corrie – wishing them the best of luck.”

Ahead of the show’s launch, Molly shared on social media: “I am SOOOO incredibly excited to finally share that I will be joining the pro cast of Dancing on Ice 2025.

"Already having the best time – I can’t wait for the months to come.”

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher also sent his best wishes to Molly, writing: “I didn’t think Dancing on Ice could get any better, until now, where we get to cheer on a local professional ice skater.

With an impressive competitive career under her belt, Molly has represented Canada alongside her skating partner Dmitre Razgulajevs at major international events, including the ISU Grand Prix series.

Molly, who was born in Doncaster in 1999, is also a qualified lash technician and describes her hobbies as “karaoke, lashing, reading and peeling eggs.”

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV and ITVX.