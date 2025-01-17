Dancing On Ice: Doncaster skater and Corrie star among early favourites to win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster ice skater and her Coronation Street star partner have been named among the early favourites by bookies to win the new series of Dancing On Ice.

25-year-old Molly Lanaghan wowed viewers in the opening episode of the new series on Sunday, taking to the ice with actor Sam Aston, best known for playing Chesney in the long-running ITV soap.

And after the pair made an impressive start – clocking up the second highest score of the night with judges Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse with their colourful routine to The Ting Tings’ That’s Not My Name – the duo have been named as second favourites by the bookies.

The team at OLBG have revealed early predictions for who will be crowned winner of the show.

Molly Lanaghan and Sam Aston have been named among the early favourites to win Dancing On Ice.

Television presenter Michaela Strachan has shortened into 3/1 favourite to win this year's series after an impressive performance saw her top the leaderboard.

Strachan was middle of the pack when it came to the betting market for the show before the celebs hit the ice but a total score of 30.5 sees her now sit as the favourite.

Following behind in the betting market is Coronation Street's Sam Aston and The Traitors star Mollie Pearce who both sit at 4/1 second favourites according to the bookies.

Jake Ashton, Entertainment Betting Expert at OLBG.com comments: “Wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan has moved into 3/1 favourite to win Dancing on Ice with bookmakers now giving her a 25% chance of being crowned champion after an impressive first dance of the series saw her top the judges leaderboard!”

Molly was unveiled as one of the professionals making her debut in the 17th series late last year – and The Dome, a local pub and even her local MP have raced to wish all the best for the new series.

A spokesperson for The Dome said: “We’re thrilled to see Molly, a proud Doncaster native, shining on this year’s Dancing on Ice stage.

"Paired with Sam, Molly is bringing incredible talent, elegance, and passion to the ice – a journey that started right here at The Dome.

“As a big supporter of The Dome and our skating lessons, Molly has always been an inspiration to the local skating community.

“Her dedication to the sport shows what’s possible with hard work, perseverance, and a little hometown magic.

“From her early days gliding on our ice to dazzling on national television, Molly embodies everything we’re passionate about – nurturing talent and providing a platform for skaters to excel.

“We’ll be cheering her on every step (and spin) of the way.”

Auckley pub The Eagle and Child shared: “Our Molly is on Dancing On Ice, making her debut with Chesney from Corrie - wishing them the best of luck.”

Ahead of the show’s launch, Molly shared on social media: “I am SOOOO incredibly excited to finally share that I will be joining the pro cast of Dancing on Ice 2025.

"Already having the best time – I can’t wait for the months to come.”

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme Labour MP Lee Pitcher also sent his best wishes to Molly, writing: “I have always loved Torvill and Dean - I went to see their Face Their Music World Tour back in 1994.

“I didn’t think Dancing on Ice could get any better, until now, where we get to cheer on a local professional ice skater, dancing with Coronation Street’s Chesney, Sam Aston.

“Best of luck Molly Lanaghan on your debut series.”

With an impressive competitive career under her belt, Molly has represented Canada alongside her skating partner Dmitre Razgulajevs at major international events, including the ISU Grand Prix series.

The pair wowed fans at competitions like the Grand Prix de France 2022, showcasing her undeniable talent on the ice.

Molly, who was born in Doncaster in 1999, is also a qualified lash technician and describes her hobbies as “karaoke, lashing, reading and peeling eggs.”