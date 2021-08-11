Dancing nan from Doncaster can’t believe how much joy she has spread after a video of her went viral

Sheila Wood hit the internet by storm this weekend when a video of her dancing went viral.

The 91 year old was enjoying a cup of tea at The Jazz Cafe during the Doncaster Pride celebration on Saturday, August 7.

Sheila from Balby, said: “The young man singing shouted out ‘you can dance’ at me when I started.

Sheila Wood, 91, Balby.

“I have been really pleased with the reaction from people.

“Who knew an elderly lady dancing could spread so much joy and happiness.”

The video got thousands of views from people all around the world.

Sheila has a passion for dance and always has.

“I have always danced since I was four years old,” Sheila said.

“I danced all through the war.

“At RAF bases and Army camps doing concerts.”

Sheila Wood has been overwhelmed by the response.

But during the pandemic she has not been able to put on her dancing shoes as much as she would like to.

Gemma Quinn, Shelia’s granddaughter, said: “She has missed her dancing classes during lockdown.

“It has been tough for her not to have them so when she heard the music she couldn’t help herself.

“She usually attends classes at the community centre but those have been shut down.”

Sheila’s family have been shocked by the video and it’s reaction.

“Every comment has been lovely,” Gemma said.

“Not one has been negative and there have been thousands.

“We can’t quite believe how much it has taken off.

“Even someone from Australia has commented on the video.”

Both Sheila and Gemma are happy that the video has helped to spread a little joy.

“It’s been a rubbish two years,” Gemma continued.

“But this is really nice.

“Nan gave a sparkle of joy to everyone.

“And after all these years she has finally got her moment in the spotlight and become a bit famous.”

During the pandemic Sheila has continued to dance at home with her favourite music and says that is what keeps her legs agile.

She can’t wait to get back to dance classes in the near future.