Dancing Doncaster paramedics get support from people after they faced backlash for having a little fun

Rhianna Higgins and Hattie Proctor were on their break when they filmed themselves dancing in the back of an ambulance.

The pair work for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service

Rhianna, aged 25, uploaded the video to TikTok with the title ‘Little boogie on break’ with the hashtag #999, #emergency and #uniform.

Rhianna Higgins and Hattie Proctor - the dancing paramedics.

The dance was to the song Baby by Justin Bieber and it has received 14.8k likes on TikTok.

Despite some criticism the pair have received an overwhelmingly positive response from people online.

One Tik Tok user said: “You deserve your break and to enjoy it - I love this.”

Another user said: “Go on ladies - we love the NHS.

“Great video - clearly states they were on a break,” someone commented.

“They were probably trying to relax after saving someone’s life.”

Another comment reads: “Thank you for your service! We appreciate you!”

“Hey Rhianna, good for you” someone wrote.

“Ignore the haters.

“You’re on a break and doing an amazing job.

“Give the lass a break.”

Many agreed, someone else said: “Thanks for your service and all the hard work you do.”

Someone simply commented: “Thank you NHS.”

Another person said: “Dance your hearts out girls.”

“They are amazing,” someone said.

“It’s great to see NHS staff dancing and smiling,” another person said.

“Keep saving lives and sending positive vibes - we need more of you.”

However there was some negative feedback to the video.

One TikTok user said: “This is why ambulances take so long to respond.”

Another agreed, writing “Should be saving lives but they’re making TikTok a priority.”

But Rhianna clearly states that the dancing duo were on a break.

A Yorkshire Ambulance spokesperson said: “We are aware of the video which was filmed during a rest break.

“We are taking the opportunity to remind colleagues about acting professionally at all times when representing the Trust.

“We remain proud of the amazing job our staff do to care for patients, often in challenging circumstances.”

You can watch the TikTok here.