Dad blasts Doncaster school as police probe theft of daughter's scooter

An angry dad has blasted a Doncaster school after his six-year-old daughter’s £40 scooter was stolen from the premises.

Tom Ferguson has lashed out at Wheatley’s Kingfisher Primary School over its security arrangements – and claimed that staff didn’t take his complaint over the theft of daughter Nevaeh’s scooter seriously.

The scooter was taken from the school in Coventry Grove earlier this week and South Yorkshire Police have now opened an investigation.

He said: “It was taken from school premises.

"When I approached school staff about the incident, they wouldn’t take me seriously and were questioning my daughter’s intelligence asking if she definitely took her scooter that day.

"They basically said because she left it there during school, it’s her own fault for leaving it at the bike shed.

"They said they can’t do anything on the matter and don’t seem to want to communicate with me or help."

He added: “The scooter cost around £40 - but the price doesn’t matter to me – I’ll happily go out and buy her another one.

"The point is the school allowed the scooter to be taken from its premises and from the bike shed under the cameras.”

“My little girl is upset. The school should have done more instead of trying to blame her for leaving it there. They should take something more seriously.

“No staff wanted to help or had intention of helping other then phoning the police.”

A spokesperson for Kingfisher Primary School said: “We are very concerned to hear that a scooter has gone missing from our premises, which are locked and secured each night.

“We have CCTV on the school site, which is also alarmed and patrolled. We will support any police inquiry looking into the alleged theft.

“We have also advised parents to check on local social media groups, in case a scooter has been found.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Today (Thursday 6 March), we received reports of a theft from a school in Doncaster.

“It is reported that between 4 and 5 March, a child’s scooter was stolen from Kingfisher Primary School on Coventry Grove.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”