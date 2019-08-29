Dad and daughter duo to climb over 19 feet up a mountain in aid of a Doncaster hospice
A dad and daughter duo are preparing to climb 19,341 feet to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of a Doncaster hospice.
Dave Wall, aged 58, and his daughter Jenny Wall, age 33, both of Conisbrough, will face the steep climb in October in aid of St John’s Hospice in Balby.
They aim to complete the climb in seven days.
Dave, a joiner at Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), will be completing the challenge in memory of his father, Jack Wall.
Jack died over forty years ago, when Dave was just a teenager.
Dav e said: “Losing my dad when I was only 15 has never left me. He died alone in hospital and it still makes me feel sad. I’ve seen the fantastic work the hospice do and how no one has to pass away on their own and just felt I needed to help raise money for this fantastic place.
“For me, this is a way to honor my dad and gain closure whilst benefiting other people. I’m hoping the money I raise can go towards giving people and their families a more comfortable end of life experience.”
Lindsey Richards, of St John's Hospice, said: “I’d like to thank Dave and Jenny for doing this mammoth climb to raise much needed funds for our hospice.
“We all wish you both a safe journey and look forward to seeing you when you have completed it.”
Dave and Jenny will start the climb on Saturday October 5, which is the day before Jenny’s birthday.
If you would like to support them you can donate at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/Killimanjaro2019TeamWall.