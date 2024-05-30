Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 80th anniversary of D-Day will be remembered across Doncaster next week with a series of events tying in with nationwide commemorations.

City of Doncaster Council has announced that people across the city can join national observances to mark the Normandy Landings, which took place on June 6, 1944 and were a decisive turning point in World War Two.

Local events will include a D-Day 80 Proclamation at 8am outside the Mansion House and in the evening, a beacon lighting at the war memorial in Bennetthorpe at 9.15pm.

Schools across the city are also encouraged to take part and there are D-Day teaching resources available on the BBC Teach website as well as a Poem for Schools to be read at 11am.

The 80th anniversary of D-Day is to be remembered across Doncaster.

Residents and businesses who may have plans to decorate homes, workplaces and venues or mark D-Day in any way, are also being invited to share their photos on social media and tag in @mydoncaster

What was D-Day?

The Normandy landings were the landing operations and associated airborne operations on Tuesday, 6 June 1944 of the Allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord during World War II.

Codenamed Operation Neptune and often referred to as D-Day, it was the largest seaborne invasion in history. The operation began the liberation of France, and the rest of Western Europe, and laid the foundations of the Allied victory on the Western Front.

Planning for the operation began in 1943. In the months leading up to the invasion, the Allies conducted a substantial military deception, codenamed Operation Bodyguard, to mislead the Germans as to the date and location of the main Allied landings.

The weather on the day selected for D-Day was not ideal, and the operation had to be delayed 24 hours; a further postponement would have meant a delay of at least two weeks, as the planners had requirements for the phase of the moon, the tides, and time of day, that meant only a few days each month were deemed suitable.

The invasion began shortly after midnight on the morning of June 6 with extensive aerial and naval bombardment as well as an airborne assault – the landing of 24,000 American, British, and Canadian airborne troops.

The early morning aerial assault was soon followed by Allied amphibious landings on the coast of France – and the target 50-mile stretch of the Normandy coast was divided into five sectors: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword.

The men landed under heavy fire from gun emplacements overlooking the beaches, and the shore was mined and covered with obstacles such as wooden stakes, metal tripods, and barbed wire, making the work of the beach-clearing teams difficult and dangerous. Casualties were heaviest at Omaha, with its high cliffs. At Gold, Juno, and Sword, several fortified towns were cleared in house-to-house fighting, and two major gun emplacements at Gold were disabled using specialised tanks.