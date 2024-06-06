D-Day 80: Doncaster school pupils commemorate anniversary with assembly and poems

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at a Doncaster school have marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day with a poignant assembly, filled with poetry readings and candles being lit.

Campsmount Academy held the ceremony, led by science teacher and leader of personal development Jamie Self, in the school’s main foyer and which was live-streamed to all students – allowing the entire school to participate in the significant moment of remembrance.

The ceremony began with Mr. Self reading a special statement from the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his message, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who took part in the D-Day landings, underscoring the importance of remembering this pivotal moment in history.

The special assembly was live streamed to all students.

Following the Prime Minister’s statement, three beacons were lit to symbolise the school houses: Altisidora, Lucarno, and Hyperion.

The lighting of the beacons was a powerful tribute, signifying hope, unity, and the enduring legacy of those who fought on D-Day.

The ceremony included heartfelt readings by five students from different year groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia Ashley and Kate Miley from Year 7, Harmony Charboneau from Year 8, and Evelyn Kemp and Loclain Parkin from Year 10, each delivered readings that reflected on the themes of courage, sacrifice, and remembrance.

Pupils read a series of poems to mark D-Day.

Added Mr Self: “Their words added a personal touch to the ceremony, highlighting the impact of D-Day on individuals and communities.”

The entire remembrance service was integrated into the students’ ASPIRE time, a dedicated period for personal development and growth at Campsmount Academy, which is in Norton.

ASPIRE time focuses on developing six key attributes: Ambition, Support, Persistence, Inspire, Resilience, and Effort. By participating in the ceremony, students were able to connect historical remembrance with their personal development goals, fostering a deeper understanding of the values that underpin their education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Self expressed his pride in the students’ participation and the school’s commitment to honouring history and said: “This ceremony not only commemorates a significant event in our history but also aligns with the school’s vision, creating the best version of you, for success tomorrow.”Remembering the past helps shape a better future, and I am proud of how our students have engaged with this important commemoration.

Students read a number of moving poems.

“The 80th D-Day commemoration at Campsmount Academy served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made during World War II and reinforced the school’s dedication to fostering a sense of history, responsibility, and personal growth among its students. The students at Campsmount Academy have certainly embodied the Academy Trust vision of “Truly great students in truly great schools.”

D-Day by Georgia Ashley

D-Day

I think they’re calling it D-Day

Students at Campsmount Academy came together to commemorate D-Day.

I do not know what it stands for diligent day sounds good

I think I will be going home soon, somehow, some way.

5 years into World War 2 has it really been that long?

But I wonder, how much longer?

I’m excited to come home but when will I?

80 Years Ago by Evelyn Kemp

The special assembly was led by teacher Jamie Self.

80 years ago, the people of the free world set out to bring liberty to Europe and wrest

control from tyranny,

80 years ago, soldiers of all freedom-loving nations fought for the spread of hope,

and destruction of oppression,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 80 years ago,156 thousand brave troops risked their lives on a mission to which

we owe our success, and our victory,

And on the 6th of June, a shift had begun, a turning point, a time when good fought

back, against injustice,

And on the 6th of June, and subsequent days, Allied soldiers gave their lives for the

cause, for the freedom of all people,

And for that, they have our thanks,

Because on D-Day, 80 years ago today, they turned the tide.

Our Story by Kate Miley

Waves were crashing as the boats grew nearer,

Evil finally settling at bay,

They had come back to claim what was rightfully theirs,

Victory calling out our countries’ name.

Lots of innocent lives lost from saving our country,

Their hard work will always be in everyone's glory,

I wonder when this terrible mess will finish,

I hope future generations will be able to read our story.

Remember Their Souls by Harmony Charboneau

The tension grew higher

As the beach grew nearer.

Morale was low,

But they were still ready to go.

The boats docked

And the ramps dropped.

Soldiers ran

Guns in hand.

Met with raining fire,

The tension grew higher.

Many would never return home,

Their souls wouldn't wander alone.

Memories of the battle,

Leave soldiers rattled.

On D-day,

You should remember

Their bravery and their