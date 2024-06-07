D-Day 80: Doncaster Muslims join poignant beacon lighting ceremony
Members of Doncaster’s Muslim community joined a beacon lighting ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Bilal Mahmood, president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster, read a verse at Edlington Community Woodland at last night’s ceremony.
He said: "We came to honour and remember the veterans of WW2 who made great sacrifices for the sake of stopping cruelties and we pray that people in the modern day are instilled with similar selfless traits and a desire to end cruelties and injustice."
