D-Day 80: Beacon lighting saved from being a damp squib by Anita the hero with a lighter

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Jun 2024, 11:37 BST
A Doncaster beacon lighting was saved from being a damp squib by a hero with a lighter.

On the evening of June 6 the city’s D-Day 80 ceremony was held at the cenotaph on Benntthorpe where people were gathered to see the commerative beacon lit.

There was one small hitch when after the official lighting - the beacon went out!

The petrol soaked lighting sticks had been doused with water after it was first lit so couldn't be used again.

After a slightly awkward delay Doncaster council officer Anita came to the rescue with her trusty cooker lighter.

