D-Day 80: Beacon lighting saved from being a damp squib by Anita the hero with a lighter
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Doncaster beacon lighting was saved from being a damp squib by a hero with a lighter.
On the evening of June 6 the city’s D-Day 80 ceremony was held at the cenotaph on Benntthorpe where people were gathered to see the commerative beacon lit.
There was one small hitch when after the official lighting - the beacon went out!
The petrol soaked lighting sticks had been doused with water after it was first lit so couldn't be used again.
After a slightly awkward delay Doncaster council officer Anita came to the rescue with her trusty cooker lighter.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.