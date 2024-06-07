Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster beacon lighting was saved from being a damp squib by a hero with a lighter.

On the evening of June 6 the city’s D-Day 80 ceremony was held at the cenotaph on Benntthorpe where people were gathered to see the commerative beacon lit.

There was one small hitch when after the official lighting - the beacon went out!

The petrol soaked lighting sticks had been doused with water after it was first lit so couldn't be used again.