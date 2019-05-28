Doncaster cyclist Ian Singleton was amazed to spot this fantastic sight whilst out on his bike.

Ian, from Edlington said: “While out cycling this evening my friend and I came across this section of hedgerow covered in silk and silkworms.

No Caption ABCDE

“In all my days I've never seen anything like it.

“As far as we can make out silkworms are not native to the UK but they are imported as reptile food. “As you can imagine once I stopped to take photos other folk, passing in their cars, started pulling over to take photos too. It was truly an amazing sight to behold.”

The spectacle was seen on Blyth Road, B6045, between Blyth and Ranskill.