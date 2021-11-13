Cute Doncaster tot Bonnie-Marie shows her support for Remembrance Sunday

Proud mum Chloe-Marie Howard shared the picture of her seven month old daughter Bonnie-Marie wearing her remembrance outfit.

She said: “Bonnie-Marie’s dad is ex-military and this bright smile has fetched joy to all who meet her.

"Bonnie-Marie along with her three brothers have given their dad the most pride in becoming a wonderful father.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bonnie-Marie sported a cute poppy themed outfit to show her respects.

“Having my partner serve in the military for some time it is absolutely essential to myself that our children know all about Remembrance Day and respect those who have fought and still fight for us.

“I wanted to share the photos of Bonnie-Marie as they make others cheerful with the wonderful outfit and poppies.

"At such a young age you can still show your respects.