Cute Doncaster tot Bonnie-Marie shows her support for Remembrance Sunday
A cute Doncaster youngster has honoured the fallen for Remembrance Sunday – in this wonderful poppy themed outfit.
Proud mum Chloe-Marie Howard shared the picture of her seven month old daughter Bonnie-Marie wearing her remembrance outfit.
She said: “Bonnie-Marie’s dad is ex-military and this bright smile has fetched joy to all who meet her.
"Bonnie-Marie along with her three brothers have given their dad the most pride in becoming a wonderful father.
“Having my partner serve in the military for some time it is absolutely essential to myself that our children know all about Remembrance Day and respect those who have fought and still fight for us.
“I wanted to share the photos of Bonnie-Marie as they make others cheerful with the wonderful outfit and poppies.
"At such a young age you can still show your respects.
“I hope they will make you smile as much as they do me.”