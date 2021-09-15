Customers strip off as Doncaster pub launches cheeky nude charity calendar
Customers and staff at a Doncaster town centre pub have stripped off to bare all for a cheeky nude charity calendar.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 8:34 am
Updated
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 8:35 am
Doncaster Brewery and Tap has given a first glimpse of the calendar which will be used to raise funds for cancer support charity Firefly.
Brave participants went starkers, with only a variety of props to spare their blushes, for the photo shoot inside the Young Street bar.
The 2022 calendar is now on sale from the bar, priced at £12 with proceeds to Firefly.