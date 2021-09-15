Customers strip off as Doncaster pub launches cheeky nude charity calendar

Doncaster Brewery and Tap has launched a cheeky charity calendar. (Photo: Doncaster Brewery and Tap),

Doncaster Brewery and Tap has given a first glimpse of the calendar which will be used to raise funds for cancer support charity Firefly.

Brave participants went starkers, with only a variety of props to spare their blushes, for the photo shoot inside the Young Street bar.