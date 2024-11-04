Current Bishop of Doncaster, Sophie Jelley, to become next Bishop of Coventry.

The Bishop of Doncaster, the Rt Revd Sophie Jelley, has been officially announced as the next Diocesan Bishop of the Diocese of Coventry.

Bishop Sophie, who was installed as Bishop of Doncaster in 2020, will undertake a series of engagements around Coventry today ahead of her official installation in Spring 2025.

Sophie trained for ordination at Wycliffe Hall theological college where she gained an MPhil in Theology (Modern Christian Doctrine) from the University of Oxford. Sophie was ordained deacon in 1997 and priested in 1998, in the Diocese of Bradford, serving her title post at St Peter’s Church in Shipley.

Sophie worked with Church Mission Society, serving at Uganda Christian University for three years before returning to the UK to become resident minister of St John the Evangelist, Churt in the Diocese of Guildford.

In 2010, Sophie became Vicar of St Andrews in Burgess Hill in the Diocese of Chichester. She was appointed Assistant Diocesan Director of Ordinands in 2013 in addition to her role. In 2015 Sophie was appointed Diocesan Director of Mission, Discipleship and Ministry and Residentiary Canon Missioner at Durham Cathedral. She was consecrated a Bishop at York Minster on 21 September 2020 and installed as the seventh Bishop of Doncaster in Sheffield Cathedral on 24 September 2020.

The Bishop of Sheffield, the Rt Revd Dr Pete Wilcox, said: “The news of Sophie’s appointment to Coventry is both a delight and a distress to me. She has been an outstanding Bishop of Doncaster and I have no doubt she will be an outstanding Bishop of Coventry.

“Members of the Senior Staff Team know how much I have come to trust and value Sophie’s wisdom and intuition and her extraordinary gifts in discernment.

"She has invested her whole self in our Diocese in the past four and a half years, as sponsoring Bishop (responsible for nurturing vocations to ordained ministry, and for the recruitment, deployment and development of curates), as chair of the Board of Education, responsible for our church schools; as chair of the Diocesan Mission and Pastoral Committee, responsible for pastoral reorganisation, and as convener of the Diversity in Participation group, which has greatly advanced our progress in relation to racial justice and net zero.

"We have made great strides, under her leadership, in every one of these areas. In addition, Sophie has been a constant encouragement to me, personally, and a superbly loyal colleague, and I am going to miss her greatly. But it was only ever a matter of time until such an appointment was made, and I can only congratulate the Crown Nominations Commission on this decision. The Diocese of Coventry will be richly blessed.

“Meanwhile, I would like to assure the Diocese that from the moment I knew about this development, I have been working hard, and as quickly as the process allows, to set in motion the appointment of the next Bishop of Doncaster. Please join me in praying for the person the Lord is calling to this post at this pivotal time'.”

Bishop Sophie said: “Reflecting on nearly five years in Sheffield Diocese, I am deeply grateful for the support and warmth of this community, especially through the challenges of the pandemic.

"Starting episcopal ministry behind a screen was far from ideal, yet your generosity quickly made Sheffield feel like home. It will be a big wrench to leave Sheffield, but I am confident that in accepting this new role, I am following God’s call. Serving as Sponsoring Bishop and Chair of the Board of Education has been a real privilege.

“Working with community leaders across Doncaster has been a particular honour and supporting young people and lay leaders, greatly rewarding. I have learned so much from the people here, not least my close colleagues and I will miss you all, particularly Bishop Pete, whose trust in me personally, has enabled me to flourish.

"As I prepare to move on to Coventry Diocese, I will take so many of the lessons learned here with me and I know that it will be a great honour to serve the people there, with its rich diversity and opportunities. The move won’t begin until next year and for now I would greatly value your prayers and assure you of mine, as Sheffield Diocese continues its strategic growth and outreach.”

Details of a farewell service for Bishop Sophie will be announced in the New Year. The Bishop of Sheffield is leading on the process to appoint the next Bishop of Doncaster.