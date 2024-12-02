Crowds get into Christmas spririt at annual festive fayre and Doncaster tractor run

Young and old alike enjoyed a feast of festive fun at a Doncaster village’s annual Christmas fayre and tractor run.

The Farm Shop in Barnby Dun offered up visitors live music, entertainment and a wide selection of food and drink – with a processions of tractors taking to the roads of Doncaster for a fundraising trip in support of the region’s Young Farmers.

There was a barn dance, a visit from Father Christmas in his grotto, real Christmas trees for sale and brass band music from Markham Main Colliery Band.

A spokesperson said: “It was a very, very busy weekend – and what a start to December, Christmas is coming.

“Thank you to everyone for all your support this weekend making the Christmas market a real success, all the local craft stalls have done fab and we thank everyone involved.

“We don’t stop here and it’s time for us to get ready for your Christmas orders.”