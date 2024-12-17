Crowds enjoy festive fun at Doncaster town's Christmas lights switch on

Crowds enjoyed a feast of festive fun at a Doncaster town’s annual Christmas lights switch on.

The Mexborough event brought you and old to the town centre and Coun Sean Gibbons, who helped organise the switch in said: “A huge thank you to everyone who supported the annual swtich on.

“Our very own ‘resident santa’ Tommy Joyce is always the star attraction for our local children.”

The veteran Mexborough fundraisers was assisted by ‘Buddy the Elf’ and the fab team at Grupo Bimbo/Takis in switching on the Christmas tree lights.

Added Coun Gibbons: “Huge thanks again to the fab team at Takis (Grupo Bimbo) for their £2,500 business sponsorship towards the event and future events and to Well Doncaster for their £4,936.80 capital grant plus donations from Mexborough First councillors from their ward budgets and to Alan Leonard for his £1,000 donation.

"Thank you to all of the local businesses who supported the event and also donated to the raffle.

"Thanks to the fab Doncaster Radio team for once again compèring the event and the fantastic Rebecca Sparkle Browne for entertaining the crowds with festive songs.

“And thanks to James Taylor Tuby, Tubys funfairs, Uncle Les’s Ices, Marbles makeup, Coffee Cup Cafe, Gala Tent, Food Aware CIC, Re-Read etc and to Paul and Karl at Market Asset Management for their event support.

"And to the fantastic bunch of elves from Mexborough Family Hub and the lovely team from SMILE Mexborough for supporting. Also to Dave and Lee at Newstyme for collecting and donating circa £300 towards the Mexborough Christmas Lights throughout the year as well as Tracey and Dave of Mexborough Neighbourhood Network for cleaning up the town centre afterwards.

Debi Greenough, Chair of Mexborough Events Committee Inclusive (MECI) said: "I am hugely proud of our MECi team of volunteers who managed to pull off another fantastic event for our local families, residents and businesses. It was great to see the smiles on all of the children's faces and celebrate the start of the festive season together.”

Mexborough First Coun Sean Gibbons said: "It is always an honour to be involved in the annual Mexborough Christmas event.

"Huge thanks to MECi for organising once again.

"And to our local Doncaster Council Your Life Doncaster - South Area team and Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team for event stewarding support.

"Also for helping to ensure Santa’s Sleigh arrived at his grotto safely and special thanks to Rotherham Sitwell Rotary for bringing their fab sleigh once again.”

“Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and please do visit Mexborough town centre throughout December and support our local businesses.”

Next year's date for the Christmas Lights Switch-On in Mexborough has already been confirmed as Thu 27th November 2025 4-7pm.