Creepy Carnival: Hundreds enjoy Halloween spectacular in Doncaster city centre
Doncaster’s Creepy Carnival was held in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on Friday and included a feast of family friendly entertainment including a ghost train, fairground rides, themed shows, a thriller dance workshop and pumpkin patch.
A spokesperson for City of Doncaster Council said: “Friday's Creepy Carnival was a scream!
“We had a ghoul-arious time with spooky rides, pumpkin fun, and frightful dance moves.”
The event was free – with Halloween costumes encouraged with prizes for the best - both big and small.
Entertainment included the 'This is Halloween' family show, a Thriller dance workshop and Cat Woman and The Joker walkaround characters as well as Beetle Juice and Circus Horror.
