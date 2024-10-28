Creepy Carnival: Hundreds enjoy Halloween spectacular in Doncaster city centre

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Oct 2024, 13:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hundreds of people of all ages enjoyed a spook-tacular night out – with a huge Halloween party in Doncaster city centre.

Doncaster’s Creepy Carnival was held in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on Friday and included a feast of family friendly entertainment including a ghost train, fairground rides, themed shows, a thriller dance workshop and pumpkin patch.

A spokesperson for City of Doncaster Council said: “Friday's Creepy Carnival was a scream!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We had a ghoul-arious time with spooky rides, pumpkin fun, and frightful dance moves.”

The Creepy Carnival was held in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.The Creepy Carnival was held in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.
The Creepy Carnival was held in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

The event was free – with Halloween costumes encouraged with prizes for the best - both big and small.

Entertainment included the 'This is Halloween' family show, a Thriller dance workshop and Cat Woman and The Joker walkaround characters as well as Beetle Juice and Circus Horror.

The focus now moves onto Bonfire Night events and fireworks displays this weekend, with a round up of some of the city’s displays listed HERE

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice