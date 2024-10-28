Creepy Carnival: Hundreds enjoy Halloween spectacular in Doncaster city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of people of all ages enjoyed a spook-tacular night out – with a huge Halloween party in Doncaster city centre.

Doncaster’s Creepy Carnival was held in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on Friday and included a feast of family friendly entertainment including a ghost train, fairground rides, themed shows, a thriller dance workshop and pumpkin patch.

A spokesperson for City of Doncaster Council said: “Friday's Creepy Carnival was a scream!

“We had a ghoul-arious time with spooky rides, pumpkin fun, and frightful dance moves.”

The Creepy Carnival was held in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

The event was free – with Halloween costumes encouraged with prizes for the best - both big and small.

Entertainment included the 'This is Halloween' family show, a Thriller dance workshop and Cat Woman and The Joker walkaround characters as well as Beetle Juice and Circus Horror.

