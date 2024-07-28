Create your own stunning bouquets as Doncaster florist sets up summer workshops

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Jul 2024, 11:00 BST
If you need a little relaxing break from the chaos of the school summer holidays then why not grab a friend and have some me time playing with beautiful flowers at a Doncaster floristry workshop?

You can experience the beauty of sustainable floral design with the Sustainable Hand Tie Workshops which are being held at Field Good Flowers.

A British flower grower based in Hatfield, you can join owner Sally Robinson for a tour of her sustainable farm, then learn how to create a stunning scented hand tied bouquet with fresh flowers.

You'll also learn about the process of cutting and conditioning flowers, all while enjoying refreshing refreshments and cake.

Create your own stunning bouquets in Doncaster this summer.

"It’s a truly unique and immersive experience for flower enthusiasts,” said Sally.

Course dates are as follows:

Sunday 28th July 11am

Sunday 18th August 11am

Monday 19th August 11am

To book visit https://www.fieldgoodflowersyorkshire.co.uk/book-online

If you have any questions email: [email protected] or call 07595359953

You can also find more on Facebook https://facebook.com/yorkshireflowerfaffer and Instagram https://instagram.com/fieldgoodflowers

