Create your own stunning bouquets as Doncaster florist sets up summer workshops
You can experience the beauty of sustainable floral design with the Sustainable Hand Tie Workshops which are being held at Field Good Flowers.
A British flower grower based in Hatfield, you can join owner Sally Robinson for a tour of her sustainable farm, then learn how to create a stunning scented hand tied bouquet with fresh flowers.
You'll also learn about the process of cutting and conditioning flowers, all while enjoying refreshing refreshments and cake.
"It’s a truly unique and immersive experience for flower enthusiasts,” said Sally.
Course dates are as follows:
Sunday 28th July 11am
Sunday 18th August 11am
Monday 19th August 11am
To book visit https://www.fieldgoodflowersyorkshire.co.uk/book-online
If you have any questions email: [email protected] or call 07595359953
You can also find more on Facebook https://facebook.com/yorkshireflowerfaffer and Instagram https://instagram.com/fieldgoodflowers
