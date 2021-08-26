Covid in Doncaster: areas where infections rose the most in the last week as expert warns of autumn wave

Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist from Imperial College London and former member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), has predicted a “large wave” in Autumn after pupils begin mixing in schools.

Much of Doncaster is seeing an increase in infections too.

Analysis by NationalWorld’s data team shows Covid cases rose in 20 out of the area’s 39 neighbourhoods in the week to 20 August/22 August.

Here are the neighbourhoods where Covid cases rose the most in the seven days to 20 August/22 August.

And no neighbourhoods saw fewer than three cases in the latest week.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

1. Cadeby, Hickleton & Hampole Cadeby, Hickleton & Hampole has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 76 per cent from 215.5 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 381.2 per 100,000 in the week 20 August /22 August. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Edlington Edlington has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 73 per cent from 253.8 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 440.9 per 100,000 in the week 20 August /22 August. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Hatfield East Hatfield East has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 62 per cent from 175.6 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 285.3 per 100,000 in the week 20 August /22 August. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Wheatley Hills Wheatley Hills has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 55 per cent from 280.5 per 100,000 in the week to 13 August/15 August per 100,000 to 435.2 per 100,000 in the week 20 August /22 August. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales