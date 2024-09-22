Counselling sessions launched in Doncaster to help people cope with mental health
Harmony Counselling has been set up to help people struggling with mental health issues and help those stuck with either lengthy waiting lists or costly private counselling services or seeing people that do not have the qualifications to help appropriately.
Organiser Anne Wilkinson said: “Removing barriers to counselling is a passion and result of being failed by mental health professionals historically.
The free one to one sessions are held at Rossington Miners Welfare from Monday to Friday.
She said: “At Harmony, we understand that life can be difficult at times. We are here to help you as an individual to explore, understand and begin the healing process. You will be supported by qualified counsellors and we can support you with anxiety, stress, depression, phobias, OCD, relationships and so much more.”
Sessions are available face to face, zoom or phone.
Call 07717206663 or email:- [email protected]
