Council workers save dog from drowning in Doncaster park lake
Alan Pawson, Sean Jones, Debbie Ikin and James Moseley from the authority’s Street Scene team spotted the animal struggling in the water at Sandall Park.
A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “Not all heroes wear capes – sometimes they wear high vis and sturdy boots.
“Team members working at the park spotted the dog in distress in the water and unable to climb to safety on her own.
"The team ran to her aid and coaxed her out before taking her back to North Bridge depot via a trip to the vets.
“Unable to trace the owner, the team have been caring for the dog - they named Molly - and are working with colleagues and dog wardens to ensure Molly’s wellbeing.
"Rest assured, Molly is safe, warm and being taken care of.”
Anyone with information should contact: [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.