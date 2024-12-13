Council workers save dog from drowning in Doncaster park lake

Heroic council workers came to the rescue of a dog at risk of drowning in a lake at a popular Doncaster park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Pawson, Sean Jones, Debbie Ikin and James Moseley from the authority’s Street Scene team spotted the animal struggling in the water at Sandall Park.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “Not all heroes wear capes – sometimes they wear high vis and sturdy boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Team members working at the park spotted the dog in distress in the water and unable to climb to safety on her own.

Molly was rescued from Sandall Park lake

"The team ran to her aid and coaxed her out before taking her back to North Bridge depot via a trip to the vets.

“Unable to trace the owner, the team have been caring for the dog - they named Molly - and are working with colleagues and dog wardens to ensure Molly’s wellbeing.

"Rest assured, Molly is safe, warm and being taken care of.”

Anyone with information should contact: [email protected]