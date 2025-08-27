Council warns of text message scam targeting Doncaster drivers

City of Doncaster Council has warned of a text message scam targeting drivers parking in the city.

The authority has urged people to be on their guard over texts being sent to phones telling the holders that they need to pay a parking charge.

A spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a scam that is currently affecting people in Doncaster, in which a fraudulent text message arrives on your phone claiming that you need to pay a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) for parking.

“To be clear, these messages are NOT legitimate, and you will never be asked by the council to pay a fine in this way.

"If you do receive any suspicious messages like this, please check for the telltale signs of fraud — including spelling errors — and report them to your phone provider.”

You can find out more about parking tickets in Doncaster via the City of Doncaster Council website HERE