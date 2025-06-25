Council to price up fencing at Doncaster park after MP raises concerns

City of Doncaster Council is to look at the cost of providing fencing for a park after residents and a local MP raised safety concerns.

Ed Miliband, Doncaster North Labour MP has asked authority chiefs to look at increasing security on the recreational area in Pitt Street Mexborough, known as Rocket Field.

Mr Miliband said: “I was recently made aware of safety concerns regarding the play area at Pitt Street Park/Rocket Field in Mexborough.

“With no fence in place around the play equipment, there were understandable worries about dogs entering the space and off-road bikes accessing the area from Makin Road and via the footpath.

“I shared these concerns with City of Doncaster Council and asked if fencing could be put in place to protect the play equipment.

"I’m pleased to say that Council officers have acknowledged these safety concerns.

"They have informed me that they are now going to price up the cost of installing new fencing around the play equipment to make it safer for families to use.

“If you have any concerns about parks or play areas in the area where you live please don’t hesitate to get in touch — I’m always keen to help where I can. You can contact me at [email protected].”

Earlier this month, Mr Miliband secured fencing for Crossfield Park in Skellow after residents raised concerns that the area was being blighted by nuisance bikers.

He said: "With no fence in place, there were understandable worries about its proximity to the road, dogs entering the space, and off-road motorbikes accessing the nearby field.”