Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whilst the situation is improving with regards to flood warnings and alerts today (Wednesday), Doncaster Councilk’s teams and partners continue to work hard to deal with the extreme weather conditions this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures are set to drop again tonight with more ice forecast.

Gritters are once again prepared to treat the roads, and teams also remain on the ground to help the recovery in areas which suffered floods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some key facts and figures so far this week (since Friday 3 Jan):

Council staff and gritters on standby to deal with floods and freezing temperature.

- The council’s FLOs (Flood Liaison Officers) have been on the ground since the weekend to monitor the situation in vulnerable areas, including visiting properties to ensure they have the support they need

- The council has carried out a total of 15 grits so far (each run is 330 miles)

- Teams have treated over 5,000 miles of road

- They’ve spread over 1,100 tonnes of grit salt already, with a significant stock of rock salt waiting and ready to go

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council staff and gritters on standby to deal with floods and freezing temperature.

A spokesman said: “We will continue to grit again tonight through until the morning - please park sensibly to allow gritters, ploughs, and emergency services vehicles past.

“Travelling conditions will remain difficult for the next few days so please take extra care and plan your journeys in advance. We would also remind everyone leave yourself some extra time to defrost the car and for any potential delays due to the conditions.

“There also still remains some surface water on roads from earlier this week so as always, please take care when driving – especially on any untreated surfaces.”