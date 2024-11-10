Council says safety is priority in row with Doncaster market trader over stall size

City of Doncaster Council chiefs have hit back at an upset market trader in a row over the size of the firm’s stall.

Long-serving fruit and vegetables trader KD Davis accused the “socialist” council of destroying their livelihood – after they were told to slash the size of their stall by “more than half.”

The trader says they will have to operate from within white lines painted on the pavement and the firm won the support of former Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher in their battle.

Authority chiefs say they will work with the firm going forwards – but that safety in the market was its priority.

Director for Place at City of Doncaster Council, Dan Swaine said: “We are keen that Doncaster city centre continues to have a vibrant and bustling marketplace.

"There are, however, some issues including goods placed outside shops and street peddling that do need to be looked at.

"As the local authority, we need to ensure safe access and that outdoor trading doesn’t overly encroach on the highway.

"We also want to enhance the overall experience for shoppers and visitors.

“We fully understand the concerns of market traders and we know that outdoor trading can be essential to their businesses, so we are keen to work with them to look at how best to manage the above issues.

"There won’t be any immediate enforcement and we will continue to engage with Market Asset Management (MAM) who manage the markets and with the traders to ensure the best outcome.

"We want people to be able to come and enjoy the city centre experience in a safe and accessible way, including enjoying the events that are planned in the run up to Christmas and into the new year.”

Sharing a photo of white lines spray painted on the road in Market Place where the firm trades from, a spokesperson said the council was reducing its selling space.

A spokesperson said: “To most, this picture will make no sense and just be a spray painted line. What it is to us, is socialist Doncaster Council destroying our livelihood.

“As a business we employ 28 local people, six of which are located in Doncaster Markets.

"If times weren’t hard enough with reduced spending, a reduced city wide footfall, National Insurance contributions and Minimum Wage going up in April.

“We’ve now been told our outside space what we trade from is being reduced by over half.

"I’ve emailed various councillors to no avail but they’ve soon sprayed lines they think we’re going to stick to?

“It will be no surprise if the proposed stipulations are actioned we’ll be making job losses before Christmas. So much for a party for the working people?

“This is not a health and safety protocol nor anything that makes sense, it’s a political attack on our livelihood.

“I’m beyond words.”

The firm, which has traded in Doncaster since 1985, has won the support of former Don Valley Tory MP Nick Fletcher, who lost the newly created seat of Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme to Labour’s Lee Pitcher at July’s General Election.

In a social media post, he wrote: “If things continue as they are, we risk losing all our businesses.

"Locally, it’s time for a change in leadership; we desperately need a new Mayor. Nationally, we can all see we need a new Chancellor too. In fact, just five months in, it’s clear that we require a completely new government.”