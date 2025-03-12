Council invests in improved CCTV network to ensure safety and well-being of the people of Doncaster.

Ensuring the safety and well-being of our community is a top priority for the City of Doncaster.

Through joint efforts and innovative initiatives, the council is committed to creating a secure and welcoming and safer environment for all residents and visitors.

In response to public feedback, they have expanded the CCTV coverage to areas which have been acknowledged as lacking coverage and are locations where crime and anti-social behaviour is a recognised issue.

This includes the installation of tannoys, which allow our operators to communicate directly with individuals engaging in perceived anti-social behaviour. These measures aim to deter potential offenders and provide reassurance to the public.

A state-of-the-art electric vehicle equipped with CCTV, a mobile defibrillator, and a first aid kit has been installed. This vehicle conducts high-visibility patrols in key areas, enhancing public reassurance and engagement opportunities.

Mayor Ros Jones stated: “Our commitment to safety is further demonstrated by increasing council patrols and adding more neighbourhood response team officers, enforcement officers, and street scene officers. These teams work alongside South Yorkshire Police, conducting joint patrols to maintain a visible presence and address issues promptly.

“Our CCTV suite operates 24/7, monitored by trained and Security Industry Authority (SIA) licensed operators. This continuous surveillance contributes to the effective management, prevention and detection of crime and anti-social behaviour, ensuring a swift response to incidents, the gathering of evidence and enhancing public safety.

"The strides we have made in our overt surveillance capabilities across the city mean that we have some of the best cameras in the country, ensuring people feel as safe as possible.

"Just this week, our operators have proactively reviewed CCTV footage on two occasions to secure facial images of those involved in anti-social behaviour. They have collaborated with partners to identify individuals responsible for graffiti in an area near to the transport interchange, which is currently under investigation.

“We encourage residents and local businesses to engage with our staff, who are dedicated to providing assistance and maintaining a reassuring presence in the city centre. By working together, we can address concerns, share information and take action.”

The public are urged to report any anti-social behaviour or suspicious activities. By doing so, you contribute to a safer environment and assist authorities in addressing issues effectively.

Through these proactive measures and the collective effort of our community, the council is dedicated to enhancing safety and ensuring that Doncaster remains a vibrant and secure city for all.