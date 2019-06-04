Council and chemists take tough stance on fly tipping, graffiti and dog fouling in Doncaster

Doncaster Council and regional chemists, Weldricks Pharmacy, have worked together to fight the battle on litter in the borough.

Each branch of Weldricks has been supplied free of charge by Doncaster Council with litter picking equipment including vests, gloves, litter pickers and bags to clean up areas around their premises across the town.



A dedicated week of action across the region has commenced with the Council using extra resources to take tough stance on waste, fly tipping, graffiti and dog fouling.



Pictured in Carcroft is Weldricks staff member Josh.

Councillor Chris McGuinness, cabinet member for the Environment, said: “Firstly, a thank you to Weldricks Pharmacy for their efforts in combatting litter. We’d encourage all other businesses to do similarly and get involved and help keep Doncaster clean and tidy.



“As a council we’re committed to keeping the borough clean and tidy and have dedicated more time and effort to crack down on notorious hot spots.”



Having seen the success of the recent ‘Great British Spring Clean’ national initiative, Weldricks were aggrieved at some portrayals of the town in the national media but hit back in the best way possible; by tackling the problem head on and making a difference.



Richard Wells, Weldricks Superintendent Pharmacist, said: “As a Doncaster company we are proud of our links to the town and always disappointed when it is criticised in the national press. When we saw articles suggesting it is a dirty place we felt it important to do our bit to support Doncaster Council in its efforts to create a better environment for the Town’s residents, which after all include our valued customers and work colleagues.”



Doncaster Council can support your litter pick by sending free equipment like litter pickers and bin bags, and will also dispose of all the waste you collect. Just email communications@doncaster.gov.uk if you want to help out!