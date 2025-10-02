Council advertises £50,000 job to help clean-up Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 10:29 BST
If you have ever wanted a job to keep Doncaster looking spick and span, here’s your chance – with a job with a top salary of £51,000 up for grabs.

City of Doncaster Council is advertising for an operations manager who will have the job of heading up the city’s Street Scene teams who are responsible for keeping Doncaster’s streets clean and tidy.

A spokesperson said: “Want to help Doncaster look its very best?

“We’re looking for a skilled Operations Manager to help lead our multidisciplinary Street Scene teams, as they strive to make Doncaster tidier, more vibrant and attractive.

Doncaster Council is seeking an operations manager to head up its street cleaning teams.placeholder image
“Among other things, you’ll be overseeing our grounds maintenance services, as well as the teams who are responsible for sprucing up the streets and clearing up graffiti in the city centre and surrounding central areas.

The job has a salary of £47,154 - £51,235 and closing date for applications i Sunday 12 October.

Find out more and apply now HERE.

