Council advertises £50,000 job to help clean-up Doncaster
City of Doncaster Council is advertising for an operations manager who will have the job of heading up the city’s Street Scene teams who are responsible for keeping Doncaster’s streets clean and tidy.
A spokesperson said: “Want to help Doncaster look its very best?
“We’re looking for a skilled Operations Manager to help lead our multidisciplinary Street Scene teams, as they strive to make Doncaster tidier, more vibrant and attractive.
“Among other things, you’ll be overseeing our grounds maintenance services, as well as the teams who are responsible for sprucing up the streets and clearing up graffiti in the city centre and surrounding central areas.
The job has a salary of £47,154 - £51,235 and closing date for applications i Sunday 12 October.
Find out more and apply now HERE.