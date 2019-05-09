Doctor Who could be returning to Sheffield for a Christmas special – ahead of a new series planned for 2020.

Bosses of the hit BBC show had previously confirmed that the show would not return this year – instead coming back to screens next year.

Filming of Doctor Who in Sheffield. (Photo: BBC).

READ MORE: Doctor Who ignites new wave of Sheffield tourism

Time Lord Jodie Whittaker and her three companions were last seen saving the world once again on New Year’s Day this year – and the show ended with confirmation that it would be an entire year before they came back.

READ MORE: Doctor Who fans love very niche Sheffield reference in latest episode

However, the Daily Star has reported that the show may return for a festive special – and with previous episodes being filmed in Sheffield, it could be the base for shooting once again.

READ MORE: Doctor Who fans ask: “Is there really a secret underground lake under Sheffield Town Hall?”

The upcoming series will be the second with Jodie’s Doctor, the thirteenth in the show’s run.

Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill will also return for the second series featuring the Yorkshire born actress.