Coronation Street's Dev stuns staff as actor Jimmi Harkishin drops in at Doncaster Subway
He’s more used to running his own shop in TV soap Coronation Street – but actor Jimmi Harkishin had a surprise in store for staff at a Doncaster branch of Subway when he dropped in for a snack.
The 57-year-old star, who has played shopkeeper Dev Alahan in the hit ITV show for more than twenty years, found himself on the other side of the counter when he stopped off for a bite to eat at the Subway branch at Doncaster railway station yesterday.
The actor, who has appeared in the soap since 1999, happily posed for pictures with staff – before ordering a six inch veggie pattie sandwich between trains at Doncaster.
Employee Angela Whalley said: “My lovely staff gave him his lunch.
"They were both excited to see him and he said to them ‘come on, we will have a selfie.’
"Lovely man.”
He also starred in hit movie East is East as well as TV series Uncle Jack, Medics and Jonathan Creek.